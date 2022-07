Common council president unhappy about not being invited to public safety event

GARY − Following a press conference held by Mayor Jerome Prince in Gary Wednesday concerning Gary's partnership with Indiana State Police, common council members expressed their concern about not being invited.

"The Public Safety Committee is chaired by Councilman Ron Brewer Sr. and includes 4th District Council member Tai Adkins and myself," Gary Common Council president William Godwin said in a statement. "Not only were we not invited, but not one single member of the Council. If this is how the Mayor and the Indiana State Police intend to conduct business, then this partnership is dead on arrival from my perspective."

Godwin said the common council will focus on real and meaningful results to improve public safety, with community input and inclusive representation.

"Shame on Mayor Prince’s administration for yet another slap in the face to the City’s legislative body, which will be absolutely essential for the types of reforms proposed by the Indiana State Police,” Godwin said.

Michael Gonzalez, communications director for the city of Gary, said he was sorry he did not inform the Common Council of the event in a timely manner.

"Mayor Prince's top priority is public safety. As the head of the executive branch, he'll continue to focus the city's resources on making Gary a great place to live, work and play. The Mayor also respects the Council members' rights to their own opinions," Gonzalez said in a statement.