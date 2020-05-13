Common's #WeMatterToo push urges jail releases amid virus

“We all have unanswered questions about the pandemic,” the Grammy and Academy Award winning rapper said. “But being in prison adds new levels to that questioning, because of the way that people have been treated in prison.”

A two-minute video for the campaign features the voices of inmates who say jail officials are not providing protective equipment or requiring social distancing and have not regularly sanitized shower facilities. The video, shared with The Associated Press aheads of the campaign's launch, does not identify the inmates or where they are imprisoned.

COVID-19 outbreaks in jails and prisons around the country have caused alarm among advocates, who say inadequate mitigation protocol threatens both the lives of incarcerated people and correctional officers. Last month, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons released data that showed more than 70% of people in federal custody tested for COVID-19 were positive.

Similarly dire outbreaks have been reported in a handful of state-run correctional systems.