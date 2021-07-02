Communities celebrate getting together again

The Fourth of July is turning into a different sort of Independence Day this year. People across the Region are celebrating the emergence from more than a year of COVID-19 isolation.
Interdependence is being celebrated.
"Today alone, I’ve gotten more hugs than I’ve gotten in ages,” said Mary Joan Dickson, secretary for the Cedar Lake Summerfest nonprofit organization and an avowed people person.
Highland’s celebration, which began Wednesday night, is a big hit.
“We filled a void last night,” Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd, said. “People are cooped up for how many nights, and now they’re getting out.”
The long-delayed celebrations are not without their sobering moments.
“Sometimes I would see fellows and say, 'How are your mom and dad?'” Herak said, only to hear, “Oh, they passed.”
Summerfest is a big reunion for Cedar Lake, Dickson said, an annual opportunity to get back together as a community.
Portage Mayor Sue Lynch is similarly excited about seeing people out in public again.
“I think the city is ready to start celebrating again. I think this is the icebreaker. People are starting to feel more comfortable,” Lynch said.
“What I call the COVID fog, people are just coming out of this,” Lynch said. “We were off for a year. People are just trying to restart right now.”
Crown Point, too, is seeing a similar response.
“We’re definitely ready after the year that we’ve had,” said Diana Bosse, the city’s director of special events. “We’re excited to get back and connect to the community after the year we’ve had.”
“Everybody just says thank you for having these events,” she said. “We’re just really happy to be out. It’s been a long year.”
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy is excited about this year’s celebration.
“Last year, as a city, we went to great lengths to host a socially distanced and safe Fourth of July fireworks show,” he said. “So this year feels even more special, because we’re able to gather as a community.”
“This approaching Independence Day celebration has more meaning than ever, and we’re looking forward to seeing smiling faces of all ages for good, old-fashioned fun,” Murphy said.
Festivities take plenty of planning
Big celebrations take a lot of time to plan. Cedar Lake’s Summerfest planning typically starts with a gathering in August. In September, the work begins in earnest.
With last year’s festivals canceled, planning for this year was even trickier.
“We had a lot of deposits out” for last year’s festival, Dickson said.
When the big party was canceled because of the pandemic, organizers scrambled to straighten out finances. The festival pays for itself, but that was requires the revenue from the event each year.
Organizers were asking, “What did that contract say? Are we out that money?”
“You had a lot of give and take,” Dickson said. Some sponsor money had to be returned, which she understands. A lot of businesses were hurting because of the pandemic and are still catching up.
Still, the four-day festival will bring joy to Cedar Lake residents and visitors. It’s the community’s way to shine.
“This is our showcase right now,” Dickson said. It pays off, too. Besides having fun, it promotes the town well. She has heard of people moving to the community after seeing it for the first time at Summerfest, now in its 39th year.
Lynch is looking forward to events in Portage. Residents and visitors can check out the parade in Portage on Saturday and others as well. “It’s not an election year, so there’s not going to be a lot of political floats in there,” she said.
That might be a relief for some paradegoers, too.
“I think it’s going to be a full weekend for a lot of people,” she said.
Between vaccinations and outdoor venues, Lynch is confident about having less worry about COVID-19.
“People have been very cautious. I think they were afraid for a very long time,” Lynch said. “If they’ve gotten their shots, I think they feel comfortable.”
The city waited until the beginning of the year to see what other communities would do before planning in earnest, she said.
“It’s all coming together really good,” she said.
In addition to the parade, there will be food booths and vendors at Founders Square, along with fireworks at dusk.
The Fourth of July party is the city’s biggest so far since the pandemic began, but there are other signs of opening back up.
“Our Tuesday night concerts have started back up over at Woodland Park,” Lynch said. “I’m usually there checking up on all the people.”
Those concerts draw 200 to 300 people, she said. One group of women live outside the city. “They bring their own snacks, they get up and dance,” Lynch said. "It’s nice to see everyone be happy again.”
In Highland, Herak was excited to see people enjoying the music and dancing on the concrete pad in front of the stage. Herak asked the lighting guy if it would be possible to get some lights on the dance floor to encourage others to dance to the music, he said.
This is the first year the town has had a beer garden at the festival. Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church across the street also has a beer garden.
“People are coming out, having a beer or two, listening to bands and having a great time,” Herak said.
The ticket booth for rides was busy from 5 p.m. to the end.
“The constant compliment was that this should have been done a long time ago. People just really appreciated it,” Herak said. “it was packed.”