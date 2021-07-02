Communities celebrate getting together again

With last year’s festivals canceled, planning for this year was even trickier.

“We had a lot of deposits out” for last year’s festival, Dickson said.

When the big party was canceled because of the pandemic, organizers scrambled to straighten out finances. The festival pays for itself, but that was requires the revenue from the event each year.

Organizers were asking, “What did that contract say? Are we out that money?”

“You had a lot of give and take,” Dickson said. Some sponsor money had to be returned, which she understands. A lot of businesses were hurting because of the pandemic and are still catching up.

Still, the four-day festival will bring joy to Cedar Lake residents and visitors. It’s the community’s way to shine.

“This is our showcase right now,” Dickson said. It pays off, too. Besides having fun, it promotes the town well. She has heard of people moving to the community after seeing it for the first time at Summerfest, now in its 39th year.