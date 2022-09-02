Communities go all out for summer's last hurrah

Northwest Indiana residents won't have to work very hard at having fun this Labor Day weekend.

There are plenty of offerings for folks of all ages from taking the last plunge on the water slide at Deep River Waterpark or heading to Lowell to watch a 103-year-old parade tradition.

Other area offerings include a Labor Day 15-mile Bike Ride at Wolf Lake in Hammond, a farmer's market in Cedar Lake and a Rock 'N' Rail Street Festival in Griffith celebrating the town's railroad history.

Here are some of the events in Northwest Indiana:

CEDAR LAKE — The Cedar Lake Farmers Market joins with the town for the town's second annual Labor Day Fest from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at 7408 Constitution Ave.

There will be a free foam pit and bounce house, pony and horse rides for $7, a water balloon toss and a butterfly release at 5 p.m.

Musical offerings include a DJ from 2 to 5 p.m. and a live band from 5 to 8 p.m.

The public beach is open for swimming and there is free admission at the Lassens resort/museum located next to the town grounds.

There will also be food trucks and artisans as well as a beer garden provided by Bugaboos in conjunction with the town's festival.

Go to www.cedarlakein.org for more information.

GRIFFITH — The town celebrates its railroad history with the Rock 'N' Rail Music and Street Festival, featuring a variety of food and street vendors, arts and crafts, family entertainment and nonstop live music on two entertainment stages inside a family beer garden and live band music beer garden.

The events, which will be held at 100 N. Broad St., started on Thursday and continue through Sunday.

There will be a 5K-1K run starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Proceeds benefit the Griffith Family YMCA scholarship program.

There is a vintage car show, 1959 or older, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Other events for kids include carnival games, water games, superslide, rockwall, bounce house and eurobungy, face painting, clowns, magicians and more.

For more information, go to www.griffith.in.gov.

HAMMOND —The 19th annual Active Living Faire 2022 at Wolf Lake in Hammond offers a fishing clinic for youngsters and the bistate Labor Day Bike Ride on Monday.

Sponsored by the Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative (AWLI), the 15-mile ride begins at 8:30 a.m. with a sign-in near the Visitor's Center at William W. Powers State Recreation Area, 12949 S. Avenue O, Chicago.

Go to www.wolflakeinitative.org or call 219-933-7149 for more information.

LOWELL — Lowell's Labor Day celebration, a 103-year-old tradition, opens with a festival on Saturday.

Many activities are planned, including the annual Labor Day parade which starts at 10 a.m. Monday. The route travels on Commercial Avenue from Lowell High School to the railroad tracks near the American Legion, 108 1/2 E. Commercial Ave.

Theme of this year's parade is "I Love My Community," and students and teachers from the Tot Spot Preschool will ride on the grand marshal float.

Among those committed are the Jesse White Tumblers, Mi Ranchito horses, Lowell High School marching band and close to 20 unions.

A kiddie parade is also planned starting at 1 p.m. Sunday at Old Town Square, which is located at Fremont Street and Commercial Avenue. The parade is open to children 12 and younger. Registration starts at 11 a.m.

Children can dress in costumes to represent four different categories — fictional/storybook, farm/tractors/agriculture, first responders/military and historic/patriotic. Prizes will be awarded in each category.

There's a fireworks show at dusk on Sunday night on the old middle school property behind Oak Hill Elementary School.

Organized separately from the parade is a Labor Day Festival at the American Legion grounds.

There will be live entertainment, a beer garden, kids zone and other attractions. The festival is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday with a car show running from 5 to 9 p.m. on Mill Street. There will be a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday and the festival continues from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. A corn hole tournament is scheduled to begin at noon.

The festival continues from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Fore more information, go to www.lowellLaborDayFestival.com or call 219-313-3274.

MALDEN — The community's 24th annual Labor Day parade steps off at noon on Monday from Jake's Feed and Garden, Ind. 49 and County Road 325 South.

The route goes south on Ind. 49 from County Road 325 S. to County Road 400 S., then west to County Road 150 E., north to County Road 325 E. and back to Jake's Feed and Garden.

Lineup begins at 11 a.m. Entry forms or more information is available by calling the Morgan Township Volunteer Fire Station at 219-462-1665.

There will be a community picnic/lunch at the Morgan Township School cafeteria following the parade.

MERRILLVILLE — Deep River Waterpark, 9001 E. Lincoln Highway, ends its summer season this weekend.

The waterpark is open Saturday, Sunday and Monday with a $10 reduction in admissions because 80% of the park is open with some rides closed.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 219-947-7850 or go to deepriverwaterpark.com.

MICHIGAN CITY — One of Michigan City's most well-known and long-standing traditions, Oktoberfest, is back this Labor Day weekend after a hiatus of 10 years.

It opens Friday, continues through Monday and features features three music stages with 41 bands over the weekend, local and regional food vendors, as well as art, craft and merchandise vendors from all over.

Admission and parking are free.

Hours are noon to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Events are being held at Washington Park, near Sunset Grille at the Beach off Lake Michigan.

For more information, call 219-873-1400, ext. 2003.