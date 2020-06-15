Communities pursue options to address sanitary sewer overflows

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Entities are exploring options to address sanitary sewer overflows in two communities.

Recent heavy rain events have prompted officials in Hobart and Merrillville to discuss the issue.

It appears some residential drainage systems, such as sump pump and downspouts, are illegally connected to sanitary sewer lines. During strong rain events, that is causing a significantly larger amount of flow in the sanitary sewers, which is overwhelming the systems.

Laws require sanitary and stormwater systems to be separate, but that wasn't always the case, officials said. Many homes in older areas were built when it was allowed to have combined systems, so there are several residences that have sump pumps and downspouts tied into sanitary sewers.

The increased flow sumps pumps send to sanitary lines causes several problems, including sewage backups in basements of homes.

It can be difficult to pinpoint where illegal connections are located, but Hobart City Councilman Dave Vinzant suggested the city examine potential ways to better find issues.

“The end result is really in the interest of the residents,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said.