Communities pursue options to address sanitary sewer overflows

Entities are exploring options to address sanitary sewer overflows in two communities.
Recent heavy rain events have prompted officials in Hobart and Merrillville to discuss the issue.
It appears some residential drainage systems, such as sump pump and downspouts, are illegally connected to sanitary sewer lines. During strong rain events, that is causing a significantly larger amount of flow in the sanitary sewers, which is overwhelming the systems.
Laws require sanitary and stormwater systems to be separate, but that wasn't always the case, officials said. Many homes in older areas were built when it was allowed to have combined systems, so there are several residences that have sump pumps and downspouts tied into sanitary sewers.
The increased flow sumps pumps send to sanitary lines causes several problems, including sewage backups in basements of homes.
It can be difficult to pinpoint where illegal connections are located, but Hobart City Councilman Dave Vinzant suggested the city examine potential ways to better find issues.
“The end result is really in the interest of the residents,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said.
Hobart City Engineer Phil Gralik suggested Hobart could pursue a program similar to what's in place in a Texas community. That municipality is divided in different areas and it focuses on one area at a time. Gralik said residents schedule appointments with the municipality to review residential lines in that community. If there are deficiencies, residents are given a certain amount of time to correct them, he said.
In Merrillville, the Merrillville Conservancy District has encountered issues with residential drainage systems connected to its sanitary lines in the Turkey Creek neighborhood. That has caused many homes to experience sewage backups in basements.
MCD attorney Bill Touchette agrees it's challenging to locate illegal connections. He said MCD has other short-term and long-term plans to provide relief to Turkey Creek residents.
In September last year, MCD televised its sewers and made repairs where needed.
Touchette said the district is contemplating diverting the Turkey Creek flow to different lines to help the wastewater leave that area quicker to alleviate backups during heavy rain.
Touchette said MCD also is seeking proposals to replace a nearby force main. Touchette said about 1,200 feet of it was replaced in the winter, and another 5,000 feet needs to be replaced.
“It's an old force main,” he said.
The conservancy district also is exploring renovations at its Madison Street lift station to add new controls and examine the pumps there to make sure there are no problems.
