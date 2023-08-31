Community Healthcare System and Franciscan Health collaborated on providing law enforcement with emergency preparedness training sessions and lifesaving kits, inspiring a new state law.

The Stop the Bleed law that took effect earlier this year creates an Indiana Department of Homeland Security donation pool to fund training and kits police can use to save people from traumatic injuries before paramedics arrive.

Community Hospital’s Emergency Preparedness Manager Gary McKay and Franciscan Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Lori Postma have worked for years to provide emergency preparedness training after Howard County Sheriff's Deputy Carl Koontz was shot.

“Every second matters when a person suffers a traumatic injury,” said McKay, the former Kokomo police chief. “The sooner we render aid, the better the chance of survival. These kits will make the difference between life and death.”

Koontz died when EMS could not reach him in time.

“We both said this was the saddest thing ever,” Postma said. “These cops didn’t know how to save their buddy. We said how can we in good faith know there is a way to teach these cops to save themselves and each other and not do anything?”

They have since sought to give police the tools and training to save their partners, members of the public and themselves from such injuries. They've worked with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security District 1 Task Force to supply police with tac med kits and give them eight-hour training courses.

They've trained more than 2,300 officers across the state, soliciting private donations to buy the "Save a Cop" kits.

“We’re proud of the efforts of Lori and Gary to help first responders help themselves when faced with the unthinkable,” Franciscan Health Munster President and CEO Dean Mazzoni said.

Rep. Mike Andrade authored the legislation to expand and fund the program.

“We are proud to be a part of this effort to give officers the best chance at surviving potentially deadly situations,” Community Hospital CEO Randy Neiswonger said.