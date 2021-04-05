 Skip to main content
Community center brings surge of activity to Merrillville
Community center brings surge of activity to Merrillville

Merrillville Community Center officially opens (copy)

The Dean and Barbara White Community Center in Merrillville features a fitness area open to the public.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — It’s been open for less than a month, but there has been a surge of activity at the town’s Dean and Barbara White Community Center.

“Everyone’s busy out there,” Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said. “Everyone’s using it.”

Parks Director Jan Orlich said a variety of events and other gatherings have taken place at the facility, and there are about a dozen rentals booked already for April.

The Town Council recently took action to create an event center manager position for the community center because of the amount of activity taking place there. The new position carries a $31,200 annual salary, Council President Rick Bella said.

“That is definitely greatly needed,” Orlich said of the job. “That position will not only handle the event center but will handle all the reservations for the community room rentals and the flex studio as well.”

The community center, which is located at 6600 Broadway, opened on March 1.

Since then, a variety of area boards and other panels have hosted or have scheduled meetings there.

Bella said elected officials from neighboring communities also have toured the site, and he hopes the center will assist in efforts for area municipalities to collaborate more often.

“We now have this beautiful facility that I hope just drops the borders,” he said.

In addition to the multi-function event space, the community center features a variety of amenities for fitness and athletics.

It includes three basketball courts, six volleyball courts, a rock/boulder climbing wall, a fitness area and an elevated track. Outside of the center is an athletic field for team sports. The outdoor field already was used for a recent soccer tournament, and a volleyball tournament is scheduled to take place in the facility in April.

Orlich said the town also has processed more than 1,000 key fobs for people to access the fitness area in the center. That includes residents and nonresidents, she said.

Bella said is pleased with the response to the community center, and he believes the site has created more interest in Merrillville.

“We lost the Radisson, we lost the Star Plaza Theatre, the Century Mall hasn’t done anything yet, and I think that the Dean and Barbara White Community Center has put us back on the map,” Bella said.

