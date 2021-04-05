Community center brings surge of activity to Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — It’s been open for less than a month, but there has been a surge of activity at the town’s Dean and Barbara White Community Center.

“Everyone’s busy out there,” Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said. “Everyone’s using it.”

Parks Director Jan Orlich said a variety of events and other gatherings have taken place at the facility, and there are about a dozen rentals booked already for April.

The Town Council recently took action to create an event center manager position for the community center because of the amount of activity taking place there. The new position carries a $31,200 annual salary, Council President Rick Bella said.

“That is definitely greatly needed,” Orlich said of the job. “That position will not only handle the event center but will handle all the reservations for the community room rentals and the flex studio as well.”

The community center, which is located at 6600 Broadway, opened on March 1.

Since then, a variety of area boards and other panels have hosted or have scheduled meetings there.

