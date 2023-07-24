Golfers with the drive to improve their game can learn how to potentially shave a few strokes off their handicap at an upcoming Community Healthcare event.

Two Titleist Performance Institute-certified presenters will help golfers get their swing up to to par at "The Body Swing Connection." The free class will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and again on Sept. 6 at Community Hospital Fitness Pointe at 9950 Calumet Ave. in Munster, a short chip from the 9-hole Centennial Park Golf Course and Net Park indoor golf simulator bar just across the street.

Robert Watson, a chiropractor with Community Care Network and physical therapist Thomas Zmierski will teach the course on the biomechanics of golf, providing tips on how to optimize performance on the golf course.

They will explain why it's important to stay in shape and how a healthy body affects a golf swing.

“When I’m treating a spine patient, it’s a different feeling than when I’m treating golf patients,” Watson said. “It is less like a medical setting and more like a sports setting where you get to let go and show a little bit more personality when you're with these patients. It's a combination of loving the sport and specializing in science, so it's a perfect marriage.”

The event is free and open to the public.

To register or for more information, call 219-836-3477.