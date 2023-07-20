Community Healthcare System has added advanced physical therapy equipment to support patients and protect them from falls during physical therapy sessions.

It added the Ovation Interactive Treadmill System, a treadmill with a harness and railings to support physical therapy patients weighing up to 700 pounds. It's now on the second floor of the Munster’s Community Diagnostic Center at 10020 Donald S. Powers Drive.

Ovation can unload up to 300 pounds of body weight, making patients feel much lighter.

“We are able to enter fall settings in order for the system to detect when the patient is losing their balance or needs more support in order to avoid falls,” said Community Healthcare System Physical Therapist Brett Fulka.

His patient Jose “Louie” Perea of Gary is a diabetic who had his right leg amputated above the knee after developing an infection in his blood. Fulka uses the Ovation equipment to help Perea regain strength and get used to using his prosthetic leg.

“With prosthetic training, our goals are to teach patients how to maximize their independence and safety when wearing the prosthetic leg,” Fulka said.

The 49-year-old has been able to rely on the body weight support of Ovation and has not stumbled yet.

“I like knowing that if I’m walking and I stumble and start to fall, the harness will catch me,” Perea said.

The equipment has a high-resolution screen to make patients feel like they're walking through a forest, beach or other environment. It monitors heart rate, intervals, calories and other metrics.

Community Healthcare System hopes the technology will bring more peace of mind to patients.

“This system allows us to safely practice balance and gait training with his prosthetic,” Fulka said. “I want to go back to work. I want to walk without using crutches. I’m hoping I’ll be able to travel. My goal is to drive.”

For more information, visit COMHS.org/therapy-services.