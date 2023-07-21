The Community Healthcare System farmers market is returning to the grounds of St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago's Indiana Harbor neighborhood this summer.

Part of of the Lake County Eats Local! program, the market offers a variety of fresh, locally grown produce and related good products.

Northwest Indiana farm-to-table vendors will sell tomatoes, cucumbers, greens jalapenos and other fresh fare from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 2, 16 and 30 by the north entrance of the hospital at 4320 Fir St.

Community Healthcare System will offer free nutritional health information and wellness screening opportunities.

“Making fresh, healthy food available to the community is crucial to public health,” said Leo Correa, the CEO of St. Catherine Hospital. “Part of the goal of the farmers market is to provide residents with opportunities to get nutritious, high-quality, affordable foods along with a good dose of health information.”

Community Healthcare System also will have a concurrent Stroke and Diabetes Awareness Fair will begin at 8 a.m. Aug. 16. The free event will feature free screenings, vendor booths and healthcare presentations. It will overlap the farmers market, which will begin at 11 a.m. as usual.

The farmers market on Aug. 30 will include presentations about cool weather gardening, extending the growing season and which plants thrive in cooler months.

For more information, visit COMHS.org/programs-and-events.