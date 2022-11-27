Community Healthcare System hosts holiday events to remember loved ones

The holiday season is a time spent enjoying the company of friends and family. It also is the time of year to especially want to remember those we are missing and honor our loved ones with us.

Community Healthcare System offers the public an opportunity to commemorate their loved ones by making an honorary or memorial gift. Donors and their honorees are invited to these upcoming holiday ceremonies.

Lights of Life Tree Lighting Ceremony

6 p.m. Dec. 7 at Community Hospital Outpatient Entrance, 901 MacArthur Blvd., Munster.

Each brilliant light on the Lights of Life trees at Community Hospital in Munster shines in honor or memory of the special people who light our lives this holiday season. Each light represents a $5 donation toward cancer research sponsored in our community.

For $15, in addition to reserving a light, a special pin can be sent to your honoree or to someone special to the honoree, with a card notifying him or her of this recognition. Donors and their honorees are invited to attend the tree lighting ceremony. Donations support the Cancer Resource Centre in Munster.

For more information, call 219-836-3349 or visit COMHS.org/donate.

Angel Tree Lighting Ceremony

2:30 p.m. Dec. 8, St. Mary Medical Center West Lobby, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave., Hobart.

Participants are invited to remember someone special in their lives by placing a dedicated angel ornament on the Angel Tree during the tree lighting ceremony at St. Mary Medical Center.

For a $10 donation, an angel is placed on the tree at the hospital. For a $25 donation, the donor also receives an angel ornament. All proceeds benefit the St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary Scholarship Fund.

For more information, call 219-947-6011 or visit COMHS.org/donate.

Wings of Healing Tree Lighting Ceremony

2:30 p.m. Dec. 13, St. Catherine Hospital Chapel, 4321 Fir St., East Chicago

St. Catherine Hospital’s Wings of Healing program allows participants to honor or memorialize a loved one during the holiday season.

For a $10 donation, an angel is placed on the Wings of Healing tree at the hospital. Personalized angel cards are sent to honorees or families to commemorate the event.

For a $25 donation, the donor also receives an angel ornament. Donations support the St. Catherine Hospital Auxiliary scholarship program. For more information, call 219-392-7009 or visit COMHS.org/donate.