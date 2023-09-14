Community Healthcare System will mark Women's Wellness Week, Sept. 25-29, with a series of educational sessions.

Doctors and other health care providers will talk to women about different health topics. The presentations also will have refreshments, resource vendors and educational activities.

Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner Megan Doheny will talk about "Health and Wellness Before and During Pregnancy" at 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at St. Mary Medical Center in conference rooms 3 and 3A at 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. in Hobart. The public event will run from 1 to 4 p.m.

Family Nurse Practitioner Chrys Davis will address "Breast Cancer Awareness and Prevention" at 10 a.m. Sept. 26. The public event will take place between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center, Community Rooms A and B at 10215 Broadway in Crown Point.

Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Jun Kim will discuss "Women’s Health: Lifetime of Care" at 10 a.m. Sept. 27. The public event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Catherine Hospital in Professional Office Building Conference Room at 4321 Fir St. in East Chicago.

Dr. Mary Nicholson will give a talk on "How to Interpret Your Mammogram Result" at 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Community Hospital Outpatient Center, St. John Conference Room at 9660 Wicker Ave. in St. John. The public event will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

Dr. Janushi Dalal will also give a talk on "How to Interpret Your Mammogram Result" at 10 a.m. Sept. 29 at Valparaiso Health Center of St. Mary Medical Center, Community Rooms A and B at 3800 St. Mary Drive in Valparaiso. The public event runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information or to register, call 219-703-2048 or visit COMHS.org.