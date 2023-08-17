Community Healthcare System has won a national award for its patient care.

The health care system with hospitals in Munster, Hobart, East Chicago and Crown Point earned an NRC Health Excellence in Patient Experience–Small Health System award. NRC Health recognizes top-performing health systems across the country for excellence in "delivering outstanding patient experiences across the continuum of care."

“We strive to provide exceptional care and comfort to patients at all of our hospitals and facilities,” said Alan Kumar, chief operating officer for Community Healthcare System. “We want everyone who comes through our door to feel welcome, comforted and taken care of. We want patients to feel like they are part of the family.”

NRC Health bases the award on real-time patient feedback. The first-place awards reflect "extraordinary commitment to improving the care experience," it says.

“The excellence Community Healthcare System has demonstrated to better understand patient needs and inspire an exceptional experience embodies NRC Health’s mission to bring human understanding to healthcare,” said Helen Hrdy, chief growth officer at NRC Health. “This accomplishment requires the effort of an entire team. Congratulations to Community Healthcare for this achievement.”