Community Hospital in Munster confirms patient has COVID-19

MUNSTER — Community Hospital in Munster has a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The patient was screened and assessed upon entry and was found to have a slight fever and respiratory symptoms, according to a hospital news release.
The news comes as the Indiana State Department of Health announced two Lake County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
They were immediately placed in isolation and appropriate protocols have been implemented as the Indiana State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control investigates.
Hospital staff members are well prepared for this situation and continue to operate under rigorous infection control procedures, the hospital said.
Infection Control teams at Community Healthcare System hospitals are using a combination of best practices and advanced tracking technologies to help ensure that any virus does not spread to other patients, health care employees or the community, the hospital said.
This includes having protective barriers and isolation areas to protect staff and others from airborne exposure to COVID-19. Further, our clinicians train year-round to respond to any potential outbreaks of infectious diseases.
"We are treating this development as an emergent situation and have assembled an internal team of leaders, physicians, infection prevention specialists and many more who are working with all sites of care to create protocols and new workflows for COVID-19," the hospital said. "Many of the practices related to COVID-19 are the same as for influenza, and we will be using our best infection prevention practices to protect patients, visitors and our caregivers."
With this update in status, the hospital's restrictions have changed. According to the release, visitation will be restricted to:
- No visitation is allowed at Community Hospitals. Case by case exceptions may be made for critically ill, Emergency Department, mother/baby, pediatrics and surgical procedure patients
- All adult visitor/support persons will be screened for respiratory symptoms and recent travel
- Children under the age of 18 are not allowed to visit
- Medical/surgical procedures that can be safely delayed and will not compromise the health of the patient have been postponed.
The hospitals of Community Healthcare System plan to offer COVID-19 outpatient testing on a limited basis beginning next week.
An order from the patient’s primary physician will be necessary. The hospitals will provide additional details when and where that testing will be available.
"Patient safety is always paramount in the protection of our patients, visitors and staff," the hospital said. "You can protect yourself from transmission of the virus by washing your hands often, avoiding close contact with others, staying home if sick, covering coughs and sneezes and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily."
For those seeking additional information, do not call the Emergency Department since it takes resources away from treating patients, the hospital said.
Those with general questions about coronavirus can also find resources online, which are updated regularly, including:
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov/ncov
• The Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/isdh or 317-233-7125
• Community Healthcare System website at COMHS.org/coronavirus