Community Hospital in Munster confirms patient has COVID-19

MUNSTER — Community Hospital in Munster has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The patient was screened and assessed upon entry and was found to have a slight fever and respiratory symptoms, according to a hospital news release.

The news comes as the Indiana State Department of Health announced two Lake County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

They were immediately placed in isolation and appropriate protocols have been implemented as the Indiana State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control investigates.

Hospital staff members are well prepared for this situation and continue to operate under rigorous infection control procedures, the hospital said.

Infection Control teams at Community Healthcare System hospitals are using a combination of best practices and advanced tracking technologies to help ensure that any virus does not spread to other patients, health care employees or the community, the hospital said.

This includes having protective barriers and isolation areas to protect staff and others from airborne exposure to COVID-19. Further, our clinicians train year-round to respond to any potential outbreaks of infectious diseases.