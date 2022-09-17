Community members creating water safety awareness across Lake Michigan beaches

This past June marked the 10th anniversary of Evelyn Hernandez’s near-death experience in the dangerous waters of Lake Michigan.

On June 12, 2012, Hernandez and her boyfriend, Leonel Dominguez, went to Beverly Shores to enjoy the 85-degree weather and watch the sun descend below the horizon. Unfortunately, Hernandez would be the only one of the pair to see the sunrise the next morning.

Since 2010, there have been 1,139 Great Lakes drownings. In 2022 alone, 92 drowned across the Great Lakes with 39 of those in Lake Michigan, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

For more information on water safety in the Great Lakes, visit glsrp.org

Hernandez, a resident of Beverly Shores, recalled that fateful day in 2012.

“Leo arrived from New York, and we were very excited to spend two weeks together. We went to Target and bought an umbrella and purchased a float to watch the sunset together,” she said. “The raft got pulled about a quarter-mile out. He said something was wrong, and before I could explain the raft flipped and it flew away.”

Hernandez, 53, said the couple drifted nearly 8 feet apart as both struggled to stay afloat in the cold water.

“Him and I were good swimmers, we were trying not to panic,” she said. “Your heart is pounding, you’re breathing and the waves are hitting your face. All of a sudden you’re looking around and can’t tell if you’re making progress because you can’t see the shore.”

She said she recalls getting her head above the water and realizing she was going to die.

“I was about to let go and submerge and heard someone say ‘I hear you, I can’t see you,'" she said.

Soon after, she felt a young man grab her to help her to the nearest sandbar. Hernandez then turned around and realized her boyfriend had submerged. After a decade, Hernandez said she’ll never be able to overcome that pain and loss, but it has allowed her to appreciate life and educate others about the importance of water safety.

In August, Hernandez began working with Lynn Jaynes and the Rev. Lowell Black from First United Methodist Church to create a water safety initiative for Lake Michigan. Hernandez said the goal of this initiative is to unite families and friends of Lake Michigan drowning victims and to take action to increase water safety.

The Lake Michigan Waterfront Safety Initiative-Indiana is partnering with GLSRP and community members. Hernandez said the goal of the initiative is to place safety rings and updated water safety hazard signage across all nearby Lake Michigan beaches.

Jaynes, a Chesterton resident, lost a friend who drowned this past summer at Porter Beach. Thomas Kennings, 38, was at the beach with family in July when he noticed a teenage girl in the water who appeared to be in distress. Kennings entered the water and managed to save the girl but drowned doing so.

“It hit close to home. I feel horrible for all of these drowning victims. The whole family was out there for Tom, but there were no safety tools on the beach,” Jaynes said. “Our ultimate goal is to make the beaches of Lake Michigan safer by taking small steps initially and getting the equipment and tools out there.”

Jaynes said he hopes for safety equipment across Northwest Indiana beaches by Memorial Day.

Some Lake Michigan beaches in Indiana already have safety stations in place, like Wells Street Beach, located in the Miller section of Gary. There have been 22 safety stations put in place on all beachfronts from County Line Road to Lake Street in Gary, said Mary Ann Best.

Best, whose mother owns Wells, encourages people to take full advantage of the safety stations at the beaches and borrow life jackets whenever necessary. Best wants beachgoers to understand that no matter where you go around water, it’s vital to read up on potential hazards beforehand.

“One of the biggest hazards is the uneven bottom,” Best said. “Because of the sandy bottom, the waves change it all the time. You can walk in and it immediately be hip-length deep. You can also walk 30 feet in and only be ankle-deep. It’s something people need to be aware of.”

Best said that if consistent and accurate information is put forth to the public, fewer drownings may occur.

“In 2021, Forbes Magazine published an article which concluded that drowning is the leading cause of death at all national parks. Not falling off of a cliff, bear attacks or car crashes — drowning,” said Dave Benjamin, co-founder and director of the Great Lake Surf Rescue Project. “Several more beaches in Indiana have now become part of the National Parks Service, including Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk, Porter Beach and several others.”

Benjamin, who has been promoting water safety for over a decade, said he’d like to see safer swimmers, safer water and safer responses. He said there needs to be more swim lessons and water survival strategies be made available in addition to public water safety equipment. Benjamin also wants lifeguards and at all local beaches.

“Most people don’t equate swimming as an endurance sport,” Benjamin said.

On average, half of all Great Lakes drownings occur in Lake Michigan, Benjamin said. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children under age 4 and the second leading cause of injury-related death from children 1 to 14, he said.

“For the cost of installation of safety equipment stations, it’s a small cost to pay compared to body recovery,” he said. “There are always hazards around every body of water, that’s what we want people to know.”

Hernandez said Dominguez was one year away from graduating college and becoming an emergency room nurse.

“You don’t know why you survived and they had to pass away,” Hernandez said. “Leo’s life got cut short. It reminds me how delicate life is, and at a moment’s notice, life can change.”