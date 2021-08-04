Community organizations planning free Back to School Festival

"At its core is for the children because stuff like this when I was younger, back to school fests or events that happened, was the reason that I had some book bags, or I was involved with my community," Ferguson said.

"It just all comes full circle, where you can be able to provide for kids because we just came out of COVID. ... Some people are blessed to have their jobs back, but some people don't have them."

Along with backpacks, children can receive free haircuts and girls can get their hair styled for free. There also will be free food and live performances, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, games, horse rides and vendors, Ferguson said.

Ferguson, a Gary native, said she was blessed to see great things in Gary growing up, and now, at 23, she feels like it's time for millenials and Generation Z to bring events back to Gary and carry on community traditions.

The festival's slogan is, "For the community, by the community," which speaks to the community involvement to make the event happen, from donations to volunteers, Ferguson said.

The Back to School Festival will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Froebel Park.