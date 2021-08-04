Community organizations planning free Back to School Festival

GARY — Amari' Ferguson always wanted a community event to be held at the park she could see from the Madison Avenue townhome she grew up in.
In her early 20s, Ferguson is now gearing up to host an inaugural Back to School Festival at Froebel Park — the park she grew up near — with other community organizations.
It's a full-circle moment for Ferguson, who said community events such as the festival saved her life.
"It steered me away from things that I shouldn't have seen," she said. "Events like this really helped me stay on the right track and encouraged me to want to go back to school because people are providing book bags, are providing clothes, uniforms and stuff like that."
The festival stemmed from a panel following a screening of "Looted," a documentary by Chris Robinson about the city of Gary and how it has been treated by citizens and big businesses, Ferguson said.
Panel participants expressed a desire for more community events, and thus the Back to School Festival was born.
The festival is being hosted by Ferguson's brand NBHD (Neighborhood) Productions, and Gary native Lee Williams's company TarryTown Clothing.
Aaliyah Stewart, founder of the I AM THEM Hope Youth Center, also is a co-host of the event.
"At its core is for the children because stuff like this when I was younger, back to school fests or events that happened, was the reason that I had some book bags, or I was involved with my community," Ferguson said.
"It just all comes full circle, where you can be able to provide for kids because we just came out of COVID. ... Some people are blessed to have their jobs back, but some people don't have them."
Along with backpacks, children can receive free haircuts and girls can get their hair styled for free. There also will be free food and live performances, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, games, horse rides and vendors, Ferguson said.
Ferguson, a Gary native, said she was blessed to see great things in Gary growing up, and now, at 23, she feels like it's time for millenials and Generation Z to bring events back to Gary and carry on community traditions.
The festival's slogan is, "For the community, by the community," which speaks to the community involvement to make the event happen, from donations to volunteers, Ferguson said.
The Back to School Festival will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Froebel Park.
For more information, or to sign up to volunteer, email nbhdtarrytownfest@gmail.com, or visit linktr.ee/back2schoolfest.