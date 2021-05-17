Community provides feedback on Valparaiso schools' plan for upcoming academic year

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso School Board is set to vote Thursday on whether Valparaiso Community Schools will offer virtual learning next year or not.
In a recent public forum, the community provided feedback on a presentation given by Valparaiso Superintendent Jim McCall and other school leaders, which mapped out what the 2021-2022 school year could look like.
Parents expressed concern over students having to wear masks, as well as the cost of virtual learning options.
When Valparaiso schools opened its doors on Aug. 12, families were given the option to participate in e-learning led by Valparaiso educators, or send students back for in-person learning five days a week — the district later scaled in-person learning back to four days to allow an e-learning day.
"We deployed a dual platform model of teaching and learning. A model that over 1,500 remote learners engaged in in August," McCall said. "We learned a lot over the course of the next eight months. We learned that dual platform teaching is labor intensive to deploy with any level of efficacy for both groups of learners."
Since the start of the school year, McCall said the district has seen about a 50% drop in its remote learners.
As the school year has gone on, McCall said the district has determined in-person learning to be the "most effective and most preferred model of teaching and learning."
A March survey sent to remote learners — anyone who was remote during the school year — revealed 90% to 95% of more than 500 respondents intend to return to in-person learning, should pandemic conditions continue to improve, McCall said.
Virtual options considered
Looking ahead at next year, McCall said Valparaiso students would be back in the classroom five days a week, with no e-learning Wednesdays, because the district doesn't plan to offer dual-platform teaching.
Students in grades sixth through 12, and potentially kindergarten through fifth grade students, who need to remain virtual will have the option to enroll in EdOptions Academy through Edmentum.
Through EdOptions Academy, students would receive instruction from an Indiana-licensed teacher, where live instruction would be offered two times a week, at minimum, said Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education Nick Allison.
As a part of the virtual academy, students also will have a Valparaiso schools success coach, "to help the students navigate those waters and help the families navigate those waters with the EdOptions Academy," Allison said.
Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education Judy Malasto said Valparaiso elementary students looking to remain virtual would participate in Calvert Learning, also through Edmentum.
Elementary students also would have a success coach, Malasto noted.
"For elementary they do have the same teacher for all their core subjects. So instead of having different teachers for different subject areas, they would have the same teacher in live lessons twice a week with them in between touch points as they would go throughout the week for their core subject areas," Malasto said.
Students in either program will be able to communicate with their teacher through Zoom, email or chat, as well as have access to live lessons from other teachers.
When it comes to the cost of the Edmentum programs, McCall said: "Although the tuition cost of the program will be borne by VCS, there may be additional fees for materials based on grade level or subject matter."
"We want the break down of what the cost is per pupil for the online program and per pupil to send in person because that's our money — those are our tax dollars," a parent said.
What about masks?
McCall said the district will look to improve physical distancing; increase K-12 teacher staffing, when possible, to reduce class sizes and allow for more relationship building; and look at lunch schedules and expanding the lunch room to spread students out in the coming year.
The district also will offer transportation to elementary students in border neighborhoods, should they choose to go to a lower density classroom as space allows, McCall said.
"An example might be a neighborhood that borders Memorial and Northview elementaries giving an opportunity and transporting students from that neighborhood to go from a higher-density classroom at Memorial to a lower-density classroom at Northview," he said.
McCall noted school day length and start times will shift back to the traditional length and start times in the 2021-2022 school year. The times will be closer to the 2019-2020 school year, McCall added.
Even if remote, students will have to take state- and local-mandated tests, McCall said.
When it comes to masks, McCall said it will be determined if students and staff will need to mask up closer to August.
"Circumstances are constantly evolving, and we will continue to follow guidance from local health officials when determining health and safety measures," he said.
One parent asked the district to announce sooner rather than later if the district will require masks in the coming year.
"For several community members, we are not sending our kids to school if they have to wear these masks," she said.
The parent asked if the district could commit to providing a parents an answer by June 15 on whether students will have to wear masks.
McCall said he didn't think he could commit to that deadline, but said the district will continue to work with local health officials on "the best way to conduct in-person learning in a safe and healthy way."
The same parent later added that Valparaiso should be the community that takes a stand and "and doesn't put up with the teachers that are OK with seeing their students have those suicidal thoughts and see the depression occurring over their faces on FaceTime."
Another parent later noted dual-platform learning "is extremely hard" and has caused psychological damage to children.
"I've been in nursing for 25 years. We have how many other viruses out there that we have decided that this one is going to take over our entire lives and ruin our children's lives. Some of them, they're going to be ruined for a very, very, very long time," she said.
"I hope going into next year that we just continue the five days, and hopefully not have the masks, and just have the interaction between the kids because they need that."
The school board is set to vote on the 2021-2022 return to learn plan at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cooks Corners Elementary School, 358 Bullseye Lake Road, Valparaiso.