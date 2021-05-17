Community provides feedback on Valparaiso schools' plan for upcoming academic year

The parent asked if the district could commit to providing a parents an answer by June 15 on whether students will have to wear masks.

McCall said he didn't think he could commit to that deadline, but said the district will continue to work with local health officials on "the best way to conduct in-person learning in a safe and healthy way."

The same parent later added that Valparaiso should be the community that takes a stand and "and doesn't put up with the teachers that are OK with seeing their students have those suicidal thoughts and see the depression occurring over their faces on FaceTime."

Another parent later noted dual-platform learning "is extremely hard" and has caused psychological damage to children.

"I've been in nursing for 25 years. We have how many other viruses out there that we have decided that this one is going to take over our entire lives and ruin our children's lives. Some of them, they're going to be ruined for a very, very, very long time," she said.

"I hope going into next year that we just continue the five days, and hopefully not have the masks, and just have the interaction between the kids because they need that."