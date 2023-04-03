HAMMOND — Spring makes all things new. That includes going from the annual Hostess Twinkies-eating contest to downing Hostess Cupcakes at Purdue University Northwest.

“We like to mix things up,” said Matt Dudzik, PNW’s director of intramurals, which sponsors the event.

For three minutes, 11 male students put their taste buds and tummies to the test. Starting with a box of eight cupcakes, some students more than doubled that amount. Others stopped at two.

Conner Caffarini, 20, a PNW student from St. John, is a veteran of several eating contests.

“I like their Twinkies and Cupcakes,” Caffarini said, “and I love desserts, and it’s fun.”

Melanie Caffarini, Colton’s mother, photographed the proceedings.

“This is a great opportunity for Conner to hang out with his peers and enjoy cupcakes,” she said.

Conner finished four of the sweet treats. Seated beside him was Edinenidoabasi James, 22, a mechanical engineering major from Nigeria. The past champion said the key to winning is “just dipping them in water. If you’re hungry, you’ll eat a lot.”

Adding more international flavor to the event were Gang Rok, 21, and Gyeong Hon, 22, computer science majors from South Korea. “We just want to eat cupcakes,” Hon said.

Contestants could drink water or use it for dunking during the competition. Even partially consumed cupcakes counted. The record is 20 eaten, Dudzik said.

And if anyone “tossed their cupcakes” before the final count, they were disqualified.

When the count came, Colton Lineburg of Griffith and Arthur Leon of Hammond were tied with 17 cupcakes consumed. That led to a two-cupcake runoff, with the first to finish both winning.

Eventually, Leon, 20, downed the snack treats first to top Lineburg, a past runner-up.

“I feel all right,” Leon said afterward. “I did not eat all day, so I’m great.”

The key, the political science major said, is “putting it all in your mouth, drink water, then chew.”

Lineburg, 23, a construction engineering major, promotes using water — lots of it.

Leon countered that while Lineburg was taking fluids, he was eating: “He worked harder, but I worked smarter.”

Leon competed with brother Edward, 19. “I convinced him to do it,” Arthur said. His brother said: “I’m just really competitive."

PNW Intramurals offers students more than 40 activities in spring and fall. Some are more traditional activities, others are unique. These include baking, fishing, and ghost-hunting. This year, the university introduced outdoor volleyball in the snow.

PNW held the first round of a cookie-baking contest in late March. In addition to the cupcake contest, PNW is hosting dodgeball and a modified, indoor version of cricket this month. International students suggested adding cricket, Dudzik said.