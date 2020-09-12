Complications lengthen South Haven sewer project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH HAVEN — Porter County officials are pumping millions of dollars into drainage improvements in this aging subdivision. Now it’s spending even more because of what was pumped into some of the original pipes.

The county’s Department of Storm Water Management, which is overseeing the project, had planned to reline the storm sewers in the area.

“As we got into the cleaning process, we ran into problem after problem and decided to abandon ship,” County Engineer Michael Novotney said.

"Back in the 1950s and 1960s, it was common to put tar and asphalt coatings on pipes as a preservative to prevent corrosion,” County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke said. The petroleum-based products worked much like oiling metal that could get wet often.

The problem the material causes now is that even with the sewers 90% clean, Novotney said, the liner might not adhere properly inside the existing pipes.

“I asked quite a few questions about why we didn’t figure this out,” Novotney said, but none of the contractors saw it coming.

“I think the adjustment is appropriate,” he said.