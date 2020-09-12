Complications lengthen South Haven sewer project

SOUTH HAVEN — Porter County officials are pumping millions of dollars into drainage improvements in this aging subdivision. Now it’s spending even more because of what was pumped into some of the original pipes.
The county’s Department of Storm Water Management, which is overseeing the project, had planned to reline the storm sewers in the area.
“As we got into the cleaning process, we ran into problem after problem and decided to abandon ship,” County Engineer Michael Novotney said.
"Back in the 1950s and 1960s, it was common to put tar and asphalt coatings on pipes as a preservative to prevent corrosion,” County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke said. The petroleum-based products worked much like oiling metal that could get wet often.
The problem the material causes now is that even with the sewers 90% clean, Novotney said, the liner might not adhere properly inside the existing pipes.
“I asked quite a few questions about why we didn’t figure this out,” Novotney said, but none of the contractors saw it coming.
“I think the adjustment is appropriate,” he said.
The Stormwater Management Board last week approved spending an additional $196,232.50 to install a pre-liner prior to relining the pipes. That brings SAK Construction’s project cost to nearly $4.5 million.
“I think this is the worst-case scenario,” Novotney said. So far, the pre-liner is being used for a majority of the project but might not be needed everywhere. If that’s the case, the total cost would drop.
The change adds 35 days to the project because of wet weather. Winter shouldn’t be a problem for the curing process, though, because the work is being done below ground, Novotney said.
The new target date for substantial completion is Jan. 19, 2021.
“We’re looking at this as insurance,” Novotney said. “Maybe the tar doesn’t affect it, but why take that chance?”
