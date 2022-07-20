 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Concrete restoration, bridge work continues on I-65

  • 0
I-65 ramp closures

Lane closures for the I-65 concrete restoration project are shown in this INDOT graphic.

 Provided

LAKE COUNTY — The ongoing concrete restoration project on Interstate 65 in Lake County will require ramp closures and restrictions at the U.S. 30 interchange the next two weekends, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.

The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change, but is currently as follows:

  • The ramp from I-65 southbound to U.S. 30 will be reduced to one lane from the evening of Friday, July 22, through the evening of Sunday, July 24.
  • The ramp from westbound U.S. 30 to southbound I-65 will close the evening of Friday, July 22, and reopen the morning of Monday, July 25.
  • The ramp from eastbound U.S. 30 to southbound I-65 will close the evening of Friday, July 29, and reopen the morning of Monday, Aug. 1.

This $25.59 million contract includes concrete pavement restoration on I-65 from U.S. 30 to I-80/94, as well as bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance projects on I-65 at 53rd Avenue and Ridge Road. Construction will take place in 2022 and 2023 with work this year wrapping up in November.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Author explores 70 U.S cities in one year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts