Concrete restoration, bridge work continues on I-65

LAKE COUNTY — The ongoing concrete restoration project on Interstate 65 in Lake County will require ramp closures and restrictions at the U.S. 30 interchange the next two weekends, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.

The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change, but is currently as follows:

The ramp from I-65 southbound to U.S. 30 will be reduced to one lane from the evening of Friday, July 22, through the evening of Sunday, July 24.

The ramp from westbound U.S. 30 to southbound I-65 will close the evening of Friday, July 22, and reopen the morning of Monday, July 25.

The ramp from eastbound U.S. 30 to southbound I-65 will close the evening of Friday, July 29, and reopen the morning of Monday, Aug. 1.

This $25.59 million contract includes concrete pavement restoration on I-65 from U.S. 30 to I-80/94, as well as bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance projects on I-65 at 53rd Avenue and Ridge Road. Construction will take place in 2022 and 2023 with work this year wrapping up in November.