The heavily traveled ramp from northbound Interstate 65 to westbound Interstate 80/94 will be closed for approximately three weeks after Labor Day, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.
INDOT said contractor Rieth Riley Construction will close the ramp on or after Sept. 5 for joint repairs and rehabilitation and extensive concrete restoration work.
Approximately 4,400 square yards of pavement will be full-depth patched, INDOT said, adding that "a full closure of the ramp was determined to be the safest and most efficient option to complete this work."
The state transportation agency is encouraging motorists to fine alternate routes. The official detour, using state-managed highways, will be to continue northbound on I-65 to U.S. 12/20 eastbound and then take Indiana 51/Ripley south to I-94 westbound.
GALLERY: The Times Photos of the Week
A spicebush swallowtail butterfly is the subject of a photograph Mary Ann Pals, Artist in Residence at the Indiana Dunes, is taking.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Eric Micco, a medical student at Indiana University Northwest, demonstrates how to stop the bleeding for a severe wound Tuesday at Gary's National Night Out at U.S. Steel Yard.
Lizzie Kaboski, The Times
Michael Jackson impersonator Ed Hollis, center, performs "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'" with dancers Eric Nowicki, left, and Jordan Burns at Gary's National Night Out Tuesday at U.S. Steel Yard.
Lizzie Kaboski
Dr. Michael McGee, founder of POP on Youth Violence, speaks to a crowd Tuesday at Gary police's National Night Out at U.S. Steel Yard.
Lizzie Kaboski, The Times
Ashley Williams, left, and Sarah Aurelio check out one of the new electric busses at the Gary Public Transportation Corp. electric bus unveiling ceremony Wednesday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Drive Clean Indiana Executive Director Carl Lisek speaks at the Gary Public Transportation Corp. electric bus unveiling ceremony Wednesday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
With the help of Rich Knebel and Olivia Duensing, "Jessie" gave birth to a baby calf Tuesday at the Lake County Fair.
John J Watkins
"Jessie" gave birth to a baby calf Tuesday at the Lake County Fair. This picture was taken minutes after the calf was born.
John J Watkins
Seven-year-old Ava Richardson enjoys her ear of corn Thursday at the Lake County Fair.
John J. Watkins, The Times
"Snoop Hoggy Hogg" of the Show-Me Swine Racers leads the pack Thursday at the Lake County Fair.
John J. Watkins, The Times
James Pierzchalski takes a selfie with his daughters Saya, 7, left, and Cora, 5, on the Merry-Go-Round Thursday at the Lake County Fair.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Evelyn Martinez, 8, laughs as she competes Thursday in the Lake County Fair Pie Eating contest.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gavin Csepiga, 7, is anxious to get started at the Lake County Fair ice cream-eating contest.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Doug Renfrew is congratulated by his twin daughters Evelyn, left, and Addie , age 7, following his second place finish in the Lake County Fair ice cream-eating contest.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Adam Craig placed first in the Lake County Fair ice cream-eating contest.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Don Nagdeman and Elizabeth Woodbury, center, cut the ribbon on renovations at the NWI Parkinson's Inc. grand re-opening.
John J. Watkins, The Times
