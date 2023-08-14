The heavily traveled ramp from northbound Interstate 65 to westbound Interstate 80/94 will be closed for approximately three weeks after Labor Day, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.

INDOT said contractor Rieth Riley Construction will close the ramp on or after Sept. 5 for joint repairs and rehabilitation and extensive concrete restoration work.

Approximately 4,400 square yards of pavement will be full-depth patched, INDOT said, adding that "a full closure of the ramp was determined to be the safest and most efficient option to complete this work."

The state transportation agency is encouraging motorists to fine alternate routes. The official detour, using state-managed highways, will be to continue northbound on I-65 to U.S. 12/20 eastbound and then take Indiana 51/Ripley south to I-94 westbound.

