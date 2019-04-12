Experiencing childhood trauma can impact a person's health for a lifetime.
Mental health professionals from across Northwest Indiana convened Wednesday and Thursday at the Patrician Banquet center in Schererville to discuss how to blunt the effects of so-called adverse childhood experiences.
The Reimagine Conference featured speakers from state, local and national social service and public health agencies, as well as presenters from children's hospitals, safety-net health clinics and schools. They discussed topics such as fair housing, using neuroscience to revitalize communities and how yoga and meditation can help people who had traumatic childhoods.
"When we reimagine a community that cares, includes, and makes connections for all its members we will transform the places where we live and work," the organizers wrote in describing the event.
There were also poverty simulations and Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope." The event was hosted by Northwest Indiana Community Action and the Northwest Indiana Reinvestment Alliance.