Congressional candidate forum focuses on disability rights

Eleven of the 20 candidates for the first district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives have presented their views on the Americans with Disabilities Act and issues impacting the disabled to the organization Everybody Counts, part of a federally funded program that advocates for the rights of the disabled.

The candidates answered questions during online video conversations and in writing. The content is available on the agency’s website, www.everybodycounts.org, and Facebook page, Everybody Counts Center for Independent Living.

Executive Director Teresa Torres said the Everybody Counts staff learned of long-time U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky's retirement as they planned for celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the ADA.

“We knew immediately that our constituency should have as much information as they could to help them decide who to support in in the coming election for a new congressman,” Torres said. “Pete has been a real friend to the disability community, and for seniors, who make up a substantial portion of that population, for many years."

Plans for a public ADA forum were interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, so Everybody Counts shifted to written statements, and then to the video conversations, using the Zoom platform.