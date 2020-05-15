Congressional candidate forum focuses on disability rights

Eleven of the 20 candidates for the first district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives have presented their views on the Americans with Disabilities Act and issues impacting the disabled to the organization Everybody Counts, part of a federally funded program that advocates for the rights of the disabled.
The candidates answered questions during online video conversations and in writing. The content is available on the agency’s website, www.everybodycounts.org, and Facebook page, Everybody Counts Center for Independent Living.
Executive Director Teresa Torres said the Everybody Counts staff learned of long-time U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky's retirement as they planned for celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the ADA.
“We knew immediately that our constituency should have as much information as they could to help them decide who to support in in the coming election for a new congressman,” Torres said. “Pete has been a real friend to the disability community, and for seniors, who make up a substantial portion of that population, for many years."
Plans for a public ADA forum were interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, so Everybody Counts shifted to written statements, and then to the video conversations, using the Zoom platform.
“At first we were just going to post each candidate’s responses, and encourage folks to read them,” said Lorrell Kilpatrick, Coordinator of Advocacy Services. “But we decided to get more creative, and it worked out extremely well.”
Candidates who participated in writing, on video or both include Mara Candelaria Reardon, Frank J. Mrvan, John Hall, Sabrina Haake, Wendell Mosby, Scott Costello, Carrie Castro, Ryan Farrar, Jim Harper and Andrew Sylwestrowicz, all Democrats, and Republican William Powers.
“We know that people are dealing with a whole lot of issues right now, and maybe the upcoming election isn’t at the top of things they’re thinking about," Torres said. "But we have to think about the future, and it’s going to be even more important than ever for the next congressperson who represents the First District to be an individual who can and will bring our diverse communities together to take on the challenges ahead of us.”
For more information, call 769-5055 or email adaforum2020@everybodycounts.org.
