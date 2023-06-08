The Congressional Steel Caucus held its annual hearing on the state of the steel industry Wednesday and touted its initiatives to help steelworkers, while saying more needed to be done.

United States Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland, the vice chairman of the bipartisan committee, testified the steel sector contributes to economic vitality and the strength of the country's manufacturing base.

"I am proud to represent Indiana’s First Congressional District, which as you are well aware is home to an incredible steel workforce and steel production capabilities," he said. "As the grandson of a card-carrying member of the United Steelworkers, who spent 50 years in the steel mills in East Chicago, I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as vice chairman of the Congressional Steel Caucus, and to join everyone in this room in supporting and advocating for the long-term success and vitality of the domestic steel industry."

Congress has worked to protect domestic steel mills and steelworker jobs, such as by supporting supply chain improvements and new technologies, he said.

"In my first term of Congress, I was proud to be able to support several laws that aim to strengthen our economy and make historic investments in our nation’s economic and transportation infrastructure," Mrvan said. "For example, the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is continuing to deliver necessary investments in our roads, bridges, rail and ports, and as these funds are dispersed, we will continue to conduct oversight of and promote the maximum benefit of the expanded Buy America requirements."

The federal government needs to continue to protect the domestic steel industry from steel dumping, such as by preserving tariffs, Mrvan argued.

"Finally, I appreciate the collaboration of Chairman Crawford and other members of the caucus on recent communications to support the full and fair enforcement of our trade laws, including letters advocating for the continuation of Section 232 steel tariffs, addressing the recent surge of Mexican steel imports, and supporting additional funds for the work of the International Trade Commission and the International Trade Administration," he said. "We know that American workers can compete with anyone in the world when given a level playing field, and I look forward to continuing to collaborate with my colleagues to enhance our trade remedy abilities."

Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves testified that steel dumping has been hurting the electric steel industry. He urged Congress to protect domestic production of the metal that's used in electric vehicle engines, power transformers and electricity distribution.

Cleveland-Cliffs is now making more electrical steels than it can sell at fair market prices, Goncalves said.