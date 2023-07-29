Congressman Frank Mrvan toured VNA Hospice NWI's Ethel V. Horton Hospice Center in Valparaiso last week.

He talked to nurses, aides and volunteers at the nonprofit hospice at 501 Marquette St. in Valparaiso. He heard about their challenges and how they provide comfort and compassion to dying patients.

Families whose loved ones received end-of-life care there shared stories about their experiences with the VNA hospice.

"I've always known what hospice care meant, but until you come here and think about all the families and individuals who are quitting their jobs or retiring early to handle the stress of taking care of a loved one who is going through some sort of medical issue, you don't realize how important it is to know that something like palliative care exists. Now I can let my staff know and tell everyone I know so that we can be ambassadors for the community," Mrvan said.

He voiced his ongoing support for funding for nonprofit hospice care and praised the staff for their dedication to serving the community and vulnerable people facing life-limiting illnesses.

"It's always good to have a legislator who wants to come out and learn about your services, especially when you depend on federal funding, but the fact that it's Frank makes today even more meaningful because I truly believe that he cares about people. His past experience as a township trustee is unique, so when he comes out, he's not just doing it for a photo opportunity; he is genuinely interested in who we are, what we do, and the services we provide. He leaves you with the feeling that he is truly going to advocate and fight for you, and he does," said Bob Franko, CEO of VNA Hospice NWI.

VNA Hospice of Northwest Indiana provides services like hospice care, palliative care, VNA Meals on Wheels of Porter County, the Medical Guardian alert button, grief support and a We Honor Veterans Program. It helps seniors stay in their homes and remain in charge of their healthcare for as long as possible.