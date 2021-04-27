 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Conservation officer, Highland police work to save man who stopped breathing
urgent

Conservation officer, Highland police work to save man who stopped breathing

Alex Neel

Alex Neel

 Provided

HIGHLAND — An off-duty conservation officer jumped into action to aid a man having a medical emergency in a car, police said. 

At 4:26 p.m. Monday police were called to Ridge Road and U.S. 41 in Highland, said Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak.

When police responded to the area, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Alex Neel, who was off-duty, was performing CPR on a 66-year-old Highland man. The man was suffering a medical emergency while he was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.

The man's wife, who was driving, said her husband suddenly said he was feeling unwell and stopped breathing in the vehicle at the intersection, Banasiak said. Neel was nearby and quickly came to the man's aid. 

Highland police assisted in lifesaving efforts as Superior Ambulance was on the way. The man was taken to Munster Community Hospital and Highland police gave the woman a ride to meet her husband at the facility.

The man's current condition was unknown Tuesday night.

Highland officers who responded include Sgt. Randy Stewart, Officer Tyler Dills and Officer Tiffany Perez, Banasiak said.

Neel, who serves Lake County, was selected as the 2020 District 10 Indiana Conservation Officer of the Year, according to a 2020 news release from Indiana DNR. Neel has served as a conservation officer for four years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 27

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts