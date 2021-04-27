Conservation officer, Highland police work to save man who stopped breathing

HIGHLAND — An off-duty conservation officer jumped into action to aid a man having a medical emergency in a car, police said.

At 4:26 p.m. Monday police were called to Ridge Road and U.S. 41 in Highland, said Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak.

When police responded to the area, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Alex Neel, who was off-duty, was performing CPR on a 66-year-old Highland man. The man was suffering a medical emergency while he was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

The man's wife, who was driving, said her husband suddenly said he was feeling unwell and stopped breathing in the vehicle at the intersection, Banasiak said. Neel was nearby and quickly came to the man's aid.

Highland police assisted in lifesaving efforts as Superior Ambulance was on the way. The man was taken to Munster Community Hospital and Highland police gave the woman a ride to meet her husband at the facility.

The man's current condition was unknown Tuesday night.

Highland officers who responded include Sgt. Randy Stewart, Officer Tyler Dills and Officer Tiffany Perez, Banasiak said.