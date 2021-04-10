Construction boom continues in LaPorte

LAPORTE — There seems to be no end to what could be described as the roaring '20s in LaPorte.
A professional office building, and upscale townhouses a stone’s throw away at Fish Trap Lake, will start going up soon. Another professional office structure containing medical, vision and digital marketing services at the same location just opened in January.
Other construction, including a 200-unit resort-type apartment complex at NewPorte Landing is happening already.
Two weeks ago, Rural King opened after spending $2 million on upgrades to Maple Lane Mall.
"Many of the media outlets across South Bend to Chicago have said LaPorte is in a housing boom. We’re just in a construction boom, a development boom wherever you turn. As I’ve said many times LaPorte is the place to be," said Mayor Tom Dermody.
Infinite Development of LaPorte is building an 8,000 square foot office building next to a recently finished 6,000 square foot professional work facility along with 10 to 14 townhouses.
Jerry Fedorchak, who played a major role in the construction of new homes several years ago at Legacy Hills Golf Course on the outskirts of LaPorte, is a partner in the new development at East Shore Parkway and McClung Road.
He said the recently constructed office building for the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte across the street, and its modern style of architecture, was a factor in the decision to develop the site.
"We just think this is an exciting area," Fedorchak said.
The townhouses, on a 2.5 acre parcel overlooking Fish Trap Lake, will be attached and offered for sale.
The price for each one has not been finalized but will be in "the sweet spot for the market," said Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership.
Cook said the blend of professional office space and new housing offers a chance to work and live within a short walking distance.
He said the lake being part of the open setting and buildings with a similar design are other selling points.
"That’s the new style of living that people are looking for," Cook said.
Further down the road at the site is potential construction of 35 to 45 paired ranch-style homes.
"What makes this special is a hometown developer that believes in where we are going and wants to be part of that success," Dermody said.