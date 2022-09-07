 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert urgent

Construction equipment strikes I-80/94 and Cline Ave. overpass

Lake County Sheriff Car stock FILE (copy)

GARY — The Lake County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of construction equipment that struck an overpass Wednesday afternoon at I-80/94 and Cline Avenue.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Traffic Reconstruction Unit determined the arm of an excavator struck the overpass. Just prior, the excavator struck a traffic signal at Ridge and Cline Avenue. It was traveling northbound on Cline Avenue at the time of the accident.

There were no injuries, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is expected to investigate any damage to the overpass or roadway. A state crash report has been filed. 

This machine shop hires the blind to make aerospace parts

