Northwest Indiana's construction industry plans to support four charities at its upcoming golf outing.

The Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable, a council of local firms that seek to advance the construction industry in Northwest Indiana, raised $35,000 last year at its annual 2023 NWIBRT Hard Hat Charity Golf Outing. This year the nonprofit aims to raise even more.

Leaders of prominent Northwest Indiana construction companies organized the 2023 NWIBRT Hard Hat Charity Golf Outing, which will take place on Sept. 15 at the White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point.

The organizers have decided the year's golf outing will benefit BCH Inc., the Northwest Indiana Influential Women’s Association, the Southern Lake County Conservation Club and Tradewinds Services.

Any leftover proceeds will go to safety and educational programming for Northwest Indiana businesses.

“Our committee is very proud to support each one of this year’s selected nonprofits because their work aligns with NWIBRT’s philosophies to continually make Northwest Indiana a better place for everyone that lives and works here. Each one of these four organizations touches countless lives each year, and provides opportunities for advancement, happy memories, and safe homes. We’re grateful for this opportunity to give back,” said Tina Stevens from Iron Workers Local #395, co-chair of the 2023 NWIBRT Hard Hat Golf Committee.

For more information, visit nwibrt.org.