The annual Construction & Skilled Trades Day takes place at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point every year, introducing students and youth to career opportunities in the building trades.

Now the program by the Center for Workforce Innovations and the Construction Advancement Foundation is being expanded to Porter County.

A Construction & Skilled Trades Day will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Porter County Expo Center at 215 E. Division Road in Valparaiso. It will feature the online influencer Aaron Witt, better known as The Dirt Nerd.

The hope is to help more students from Porter, La Porte, Starke and Pulaski counties learn about construction jobs, as the building trades have struggled to attract young workers in recent years. Fifteen trade unions will showcase construction equipment, the latest technology and mock worksites at the Porter County Expo Center to give an idea of what the work is like today.

Aaron Witt, the "Chief Dirt Nerd," has worked to help the industry with its workforce challenge, exploring construction sites and mines across the globe.

"Those who have followed his journey online have seen him grow BuildWitt from only a kid with a camera to a well-known brand providing media, marketing and software for the industry," the Center for Workforce Innovations said in a press release. "He will share his story with attendees and encourage career paths into the 'dirt world.'”

Hundreds of students form local high schools, career centers and technical programs are expected to attend the event, which is open to the public.

For more information, call 219-248-7337 or email areese@cwicorp.com.