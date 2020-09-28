Consultants look at new life for old Garyton school

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — A coffee shop could become a centerpiece at the entrance to a repurposed Garyton School.

The school building, which dates back to 1921, is believed to be one of the oldest commercial buildings in the city.

The city’s Redevelopment Commission heard Thursday from a team of consultants who worked three months on a reuse concept for the school that might have been torn down under a previous administration if the demolition cost hadn’t been so high.

The RDC received the information but hasn’t acted on it yet.

The first phase could cost about $2 million, with city workers and volunteers doing some of the work to bring the cost down, architect Laura Small, of Holladay, told the RDC.

The consultants propose a community center with multiple uses that would serve all of Portage, not just the Garyton neighborhood.

In addition to the café, the building would be well suited for showcasing local arts and culture as well as teaching life skills that might include personal finance and the basic auto skills like changing the oil or changing a tire, the team said.

A day care might also be housed there, or a public safety training facility for the city’s police and fire departments.