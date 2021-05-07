Contractor gets probation for illicit dumping in Gary wetland

HAMMOND — An Illinois contractor is being placed on probation for illegally dumping in a Gary wetland.

U.S. District Court Judge James T. Moody sentenced 39-year-old Mahmoud Alshuaibi to two years of probation.

The judge also imposed six months of home detention as well as ordering him to pay nearly $109,000 in restitution to a state-run urban renewal program Alshuaibi defrauded.

A federal grand jury first accused Alshuaibi last year in a six-count indictment of wire fraud, theft from local government receiving federal funds, and false and fraudulent statement.

Alshuaibi signed an agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office to give up his right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty last fall to wire fraud and theft charges in return for leniency.

Alshuaibi, doing business as International Equipment Supply Co., won contracts and began work in 2016 removing abandoned buildings from blighted Hammond neighborhoods.

He had agreed to dispose of demolition debris at legally regulated landfills.

The government alleges he instead had the debris dumped at “unknown sites” to avoid having to pay landfill fees.