A controlled fire is scheduled to burn hundreds of acres Wednesday at the west end of the Indiana Dunes National Park.
Fire crews from the park plan to burn 266 acres along Grand Boulevard and another 37 acres on the Marquette Trail, Micah Bell, a spokesman for the Great Lakes Fire Management Zone, said in a news release.
If those two burns are successful, the crews plan to burn an additional 274 acres of the Tolleston Dunes.
Fire crews from the U.S. Forest Service Huron-Manistee National Forest and Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie will assist.
For updates, check the Indiana Dunes National Parks' Facebook page.