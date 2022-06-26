Controversial subdivision edges forward

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Board of Commissioners tentatively approved rezoning land for a controversial 146-lot subdivision in Washington Township.

The Heirloom subdivision ordinance passed by a 2-1 vote on first reading. Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, voted against it.

The subdivision would extend Valparaiso city utilities for the property, which is about one-quarter mile away.

“I’ve always felt that a rezoning is a request to change the law for someone,” Biggs said.

“I’m not about to sit up and go against the wishes of 300 people who I work for for the benefit of somebody I’ve never met on a project I’ve never seen,” he added.

“I voted for this on the Plan Commission, and the main reason I did is because of the sewer and water,” Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said. Fire hydrants will be available to the subdivision as a result.

Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, also voted for it. “I think the utilities are a game-changer,” he said.

Septic systems fail over time. “We deal with this every day up here,” Good said. “People coming 15, 20 years after their house was built and their septic system fails.” The replacement costs about $30,000, he added.

In the last five years, 80% of the development that has gone on in this county has been with sewer and water, Good said.

The request drew a large crowd to object to the request to rezone the land from rural residential to medium density residential. Concerns included traffic and stormwater management.

The Stormwater Management Board has spent the past several years fixing drainage problems from the past, Good said. Rules have since changed.

“We have several subdivisions that are in the planning stage for the past year because they can’t get it right, and we’re not moving them forward until they do,” Good said.

Heirloom subdivision would have 32% open space, Blaney said. That’s well beyond the county’s required 10%, she said.

There would be about 1.8 homes per acre. “If this were developed in the city, under the city standards, we’re going to be much, much more than that,” said attorney Todd Leeth, representing 325 LLC.

“If we continue to require one-acre lots in Porter County, regardless of whether sewer and water is available, we’re going to perpetuate urban sprawl,” he said.

Leeth predicted the subdivision would be annexed by the city in 20 to 30 years. “That’s just the nature of cities and towns,” he said. “They grow.”

Currently, however, the 80-acre site isn’t contiguous to the city boundary, so it can’t be annexed.

“Annexation law is changing. It’s one of the most fluid aspects of the law,” Leeth said, and it’s getting harder to annex property.

It’s nearly impossible to annex a privately owned property, County Attorney Scott McClure said.

