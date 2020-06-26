Convicted armed robber released to home detention because of COVID-19

HAMMOND — A federal judge said the COVID-19 pandemic requires him to release from prison a Chicago man who helped rob a Brink's truck of $617,686 in Hammond.
Instead of finishing an 87-month prison term he received earlier this year, Akeem Jackson, 30, of Chicago will serve a 36-month term of home detention.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon ordered that change this week after Jackson requested release from the federal prison in Elkton, Ohio, where about one quarter of the inmates have contracted the disease.
Simon said it is one of the hardest hit in the federal prison system, despite the staff’s best efforts to get the infection rate under control.
Jackson pleaded guilty in September to armed robbery charges for his role in the April 28, 2018, holdup outside a Chase Bank branch in the 4200 block of Calumet Avenue in Hammond.
Evidence indicates several unidentified men recruited Jackson to help them commit the crime because he was a former Brink's driver and familiar with the armored truck company’s procedures.
Jackson said he and two men drove in a brown 2002 Cadillac from his apartment in Chicago’s Bronzeville section April 28, 2018, to a hotel parking lot overlooking the bank.
Once the Brink's truck driver arrived and got out to service an automatic teller machine, Jackson confronted the driver with a realistic-looking toy gun.
Jackson commandeered the Brinks driver’s key and firearm, and then grabbed the cash from the front of the armored truck.
Jackson said a second car appeared at the scene and together all fled, abandoning the Cadillac in a field near State Line Road near 136th Avenue and setting it ablaze.
Federal investigators traced the Cadillac to Jackson and found more than $5,000 in cash and a diagram of the robbers’ plans in the apartment. The government said Jackson eventually confessed to taking part in the crime.
Anthony David Wilson
Age: 29
Residence: East Peoria, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1803110
Arrest Date: March 31, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated; Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering a Person
Class: Misdemeanors
Dandre Lamar McKinney
Davonnus Marcus Johnson
Age: 25
Residence: Hillsboro, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1802938
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: Theft/Rec Stol Prop
Class: Felony D
Eric Lamont Phillips
Jason Anthony Temple
Age: 25
Residence: Hobart
Booking Number(s): 1803109
Arrest Date: March 31, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated; Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering a Person; Operating While Intoxicated - BAC - .08% -.15%
Class: Misdemeanors
Jessie James
Age: 45
Residence: Cedar Lake
Booking Number(s): 1802937
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: OWI Endangering a Person, OWI
Class: Misdemeanor A, Misdemeanor C
John Jacob Allison
Jonathan Besonias
Age: 24
Residence: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Booking Number(s): 1803050
Arrest Date: March 29, 2018
Offense Description: Sexual Battery
Class: Felony
Jonathan Ray Buckhouse
Age: 24
Residence: Maple Grove, Minnesota
Booking Number(s): 1802932
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: OWI - at least .15%
Class: Misdemeanor A
Michael Lavell McCullough
Michael Wells
Mistylynn Louise Peterson
Phillip K Zarobsky
Age: 39
Residence: Orland Hills, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1803127
Arrest Date: April 1, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated
Class: Misdemeanor
Ramon Noel Escobedo
Age: 37
Residence: Hammond
Booking Number(s): 1803052
Arrest Date: March 29, 2018
Offense Description: Robbery
Class: Felony
Ricardo Rene Ruiz Jr.
Sharlee G Wilkerson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.