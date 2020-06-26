Convicted armed robber released to home detention because of COVID-19
alert urgent

Convicted armed robber released to home detention because of COVID-19

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A federal judge said the COVID-19 pandemic requires him to release from prison a Chicago man who helped rob a Brink's truck of $617,686 in Hammond.

Instead of finishing an 87-month prison term he received earlier this year, Akeem Jackson, 30, of Chicago will serve a 36-month term of home detention.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon ordered that change this week after Jackson requested release from the federal prison in Elkton, Ohio, where about one quarter of the inmates have contracted the disease.

Simon said it is one of the hardest hit in the federal prison system, despite the staff’s best efforts to get the infection rate under control.

Jackson pleaded guilty in September to armed robbery charges for his role in the April 28, 2018, holdup outside a Chase Bank branch in the 4200 block of Calumet Avenue in Hammond.

Evidence indicates several unidentified men recruited Jackson to help them commit the crime because he was a former Brink's driver and familiar with the armored truck company’s procedures.

Jackson said he and two men drove in a brown 2002 Cadillac from his apartment in Chicago’s Bronzeville section April 28, 2018, to a hotel parking lot overlooking the bank.

Once the Brink's truck driver arrived and got out to service an automatic teller machine, Jackson confronted the driver with a realistic-looking toy gun.

Jackson commandeered the Brinks driver’s key and firearm, and then grabbed the cash from the front of the armored truck.

Jackson said a second car appeared at the scene and together all fled, abandoning the Cadillac in a field near State Line Road near 136th Avenue and setting it ablaze.

Federal investigators traced the Cadillac to Jackson and found more than $5,000 in cash and a diagram of the robbers’ plans in the apartment. The government said Jackson eventually confessed to taking part in the crime.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Akeem Jackson

Akeem Jackson

 Provided
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Funeral for Ryan Askew

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts