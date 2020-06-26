Convicted armed robber released to home detention because of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A federal judge said the COVID-19 pandemic requires him to release from prison a Chicago man who helped rob a Brink's truck of $617,686 in Hammond.

Instead of finishing an 87-month prison term he received earlier this year, Akeem Jackson, 30, of Chicago will serve a 36-month term of home detention.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon ordered that change this week after Jackson requested release from the federal prison in Elkton, Ohio, where about one quarter of the inmates have contracted the disease.

Simon said it is one of the hardest hit in the federal prison system, despite the staff’s best efforts to get the infection rate under control.

Jackson pleaded guilty in September to armed robbery charges for his role in the April 28, 2018, holdup outside a Chase Bank branch in the 4200 block of Calumet Avenue in Hammond.

Evidence indicates several unidentified men recruited Jackson to help them commit the crime because he was a former Brink's driver and familiar with the armored truck company’s procedures.

Jackson said he and two men drove in a brown 2002 Cadillac from his apartment in Chicago’s Bronzeville section April 28, 2018, to a hotel parking lot overlooking the bank.