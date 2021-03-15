Cook County offering emergency rental, utility assistance for suburban residents

Suburban Cook County residents can receive help for paying for rent and utilities under a new program unveiled last week.

County officials said Thursday $72.8 million in assistance will be available for renter households under 80% of the area median income, with priority given to households under 50% of the area median income and those with an individual unemployed for three months.

The aid covers up to 12 months of missed rent and utility payments and up to three months of future rent payments.

Payments will be made directly to landlords and will vary based on need, family size and eligibility, officials said.

"We believe housing is a human right, and we're doing everything we can at this moment to to make sure our most vulnerable residents remain in their homes at this difficult time," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in a news release.

The program is not open to participants in federally subsidized public housing, project-based rental assistance or housing choice voucher programs.

Funding for the program comes from the Bicameral-Bipartisan Omnibus COVID Relief legislation passed late last year.