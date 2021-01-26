Cook County opens first large-scale vaccination site in Tinley Park

Cook County opened its first large-scale vaccination site Tuesday in Tinley Park, while Walgreens locations in Calumet City and Lansing were listed as local vaccine providers.

The Tinley Park Convention Center at 18451 Convention Center Drive initially will administer the vaccine to patients in Phase 1A and 1B. The latter includes people age 65 and older and essential workers such as first responders, manufacturing employees and grocery store staffers.

According to a news release, about 600,000 Cook County residents are included in Phase 1B, but there are currently not enough doses to vaccinate everyone.

"While current vaccine supply does not meet the demand, we are setting up large-scale sites now to ensure that we are ready as vaccine continues to be distributed in Cook County," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in the release. "We are anxious to contribute to the Biden administration's goal of providing 100 million vaccines in the first 100 days."

Vaccines at the Tinley Park location and other Cook County Department of Health sites are by appointment only. Appointments may be booked online at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.