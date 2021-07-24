Cooking buscias bring back memories of past generations at Pierogi Fest

The buscias also had fun with Jann Carl, a co-host on TV’s "Small Town Big Deal." Carl came dressed in street clothes, but after the buscias got their hands on her, she had a house dress, apron, scarf or babushka, knee-high nylons, and red lipstick. Carl also received a half-piece of aluminum foil for keeping in her purse.

“I loved their humor,” said Dee Zillmer, visiting from Bartlett, Illinois. “The buscias were spot-on with memories of my aunts and grandparents. They’re fun.”

Lin Laz of Naperville, Illinois, finally had the opportunity to come to Pierogi Fest with her family. The buscias, she said, “reminded me of my grandparents and the way they acted and cooked. They brought back so much.”

The actual meal included pierogi casserole and lazy man’s stuffed cabbage as the main dishes, cucumber dill salad on the side, and pistachio fluff for dessert.

Emcee Carolyn Kruszynski apologized in advance for not being able to share samples of their food with the public due to health concerns.

Otherwise, Kruszynski said, “You’re in for a treat. We’re very happy to be here. Our theme is family reunion, and it’s all about the food.”