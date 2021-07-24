Cooking buscias bring back memories of past generations at Pierogi Fest

WHITING — They weren’t Julia Child, the Cajun Chef, or the Galloping Gourmet. According to the buscias at Pierogi Fest, “We’re a lot better.”
Dressed as grandmas from another era, seven women entertained Saturday with cooking wit, wisdom, and a heaping helping of alcohol.
Returning to the Pierogi Fest stage after being shut out by COVID-19 last year, the buscias used reunion as their cooking class theme.
“We went to welcome everybody back,” said Jean Lovasko, who made it crystal clear the librarian did not need a microphone. “Our family is back.”
Polish for grandmother, the buscias provided recipes and cooking tips for a complete meal. That included a main dish, appetizers, dessert and beverage or libation.
Laine Kaminsky concocted the libation, an adult root beer float. There was ice cream and root beer, along with “just a splash” of RumChata and vanilla vodka. For school pride, Kaminsky used a shot glass from the now-closed George Rogers Clark High School, which several buscias had attended.
“If it curdles, that’s okay, it all goes down the same,” Kaminsky said.
Even before the cooking class, the buscias got their audience involved. That included cards and crayons for “buscia bingo.” In this game, players write down four words they think the buscias will use in their presentation. If all four words on the card come up, the player yells “Bingo!” and receives a prize.
The buscias also had fun with Jann Carl, a co-host on TV’s "Small Town Big Deal." Carl came dressed in street clothes, but after the buscias got their hands on her, she had a house dress, apron, scarf or babushka, knee-high nylons, and red lipstick. Carl also received a half-piece of aluminum foil for keeping in her purse.
“I loved their humor,” said Dee Zillmer, visiting from Bartlett, Illinois. “The buscias were spot-on with memories of my aunts and grandparents. They’re fun.”
Lin Laz of Naperville, Illinois, finally had the opportunity to come to Pierogi Fest with her family. The buscias, she said, “reminded me of my grandparents and the way they acted and cooked. They brought back so much.”
The actual meal included pierogi casserole and lazy man’s stuffed cabbage as the main dishes, cucumber dill salad on the side, and pistachio fluff for dessert.
Emcee Carolyn Kruszynski apologized in advance for not being able to share samples of their food with the public due to health concerns.
Otherwise, Kruszynski said, “You’re in for a treat. We’re very happy to be here. Our theme is family reunion, and it’s all about the food.”
There was also time for singing, as the buscias borrowed from “A few of my favorite things,” “Celebrate,” and “We are family.” That last tune boasted the verse, “I got all my buscias and me.”
The buscias also passed out copies of the 2020 buscia calendar, another victim of the pandemic.
As to food, the buscias’ appetizers consisted of ham roll-ups and White Castle burgers cut into four pieces. Recycled toothpicks could be used with either appetizer, the women, all products of Whiting, stressed.
Lynn Duimich, who prepared the cucumber side dish, confessed she was not Polish. She added that she had never cooked the dish before and had no plans to ever make it again soon.
“It’s so runny I can hardly look at it,” Duimich lamented.
On the more positive side, Don Kapica, of LaPorte, took home a Polish cookbook from the buscias for his birthday.
“The buscias are adorable,” Kapica said.
Silliness aside, Kruszynski said the buscias are all about rekindling memories. She recalled her great-aunt, Jenny, who always had a ham sandwich and homemade pickle for guests.
“We’re always happy to bring back memories from when we were kids,” Kruszynski said. “If you don’t have those kinds of memories, they we can bring them to you.”