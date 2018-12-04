EAST CHICAGO — The sounds of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" played as students from E.C. Central joined an ice skating Santa Claus and Councilman Robert Garcia as the first to try out the city's new 60-foot outdoor ice skating rink.
Mayor Anthony Copeland also was on hand Tuesday for the new East Chicago attraction's ribbon-cutting ceremony and opening at MacArthur Golf Course. He said the rink provides something for children to do other than play video games when the temperature drops.
"Now they have something all year around," Copeland said.
He said this was just the start and that the rink will be even larger next year.
David Lane, AP English teacher and senior class sponsor at East Chicago Central High School, brought 11 class officers and/or National Honor Society members with him to the afternoon ceremony.
"They're especially excited because they want positive images of East Chicago," Lane said. "So we're hoping that other communities come out and see that East Chicago has a lot to offer."
Nayeli Arredondo, vice president of the senior class, hadn't skated for a few years but came to give it a try. She said she felt lucky and honored to be in the first group to skate on the rink.
"It's actually amazing to see all of the work that my city has done for us over the years and all of the progress we've made," Arredondo said.
Kassandra Lozano, a junior, said having the rink in East Chicago will mean people who might otherwise drive to Navy Pier to skate will save gas money.
"It gives kids new opportunities and new experiences at a low cost," Lozano said.
Councilwoman Gilda Orange took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony and called the new edition to the city fantastic.
"It just shows you that the city is on the move, and I'm glad to see it because these are some of the things that the young people had been asking for," Orange said.
The East Chicago Parks and Recreation Department hosted focus groups earlier this year and collected surveys to help formulate a five-year plan, and a large amount of people asked for a skating rink, according to Mayra Acosta, director of East Chicago Parks and Recreation.
She said the rink cost an estimated $70,000, including accessories such as heat lamps and a skate sharpener.
The hours of operation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through March, weather permitting.
The cost to enter the rink is $2, and skates can be rented for $3 per hour.