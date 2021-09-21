Cops asking witnesses 'do the right thing’ to help locate missing woman

HOBART — Someone in Shannon Lee Orton’s social circles knows where she is and should “have enough courage” to end a more than one-year search that has thus far failed to find her, according to police.

Capt. James Gonzales of the Hobart Police Department said Orton, 37, last spoke to her family on July 5, 2020 and was last seen at a CVS pharmacy in Portage one week later. Tuesday, Hobart police released surveillance images from that CVS showing Orton, wearing orange pants and a light-colored tank top, with another unidentified woman. Investigators said the second woman, pictured in a dark-colored skirt, is the last person known to have seen Orton.

Gonzales said police have investigated several leads since Orton’s disappearance and none of those leads have panned out. But Gonzales added that police believe someone knows where Orton is, and he challenged that person to share what they know for the sake of Orton’s family.

“Someone in her social circle knows her whereabouts,” Gonzales said. “The question is do you have enough courage to come forward and do the right thing in order to bring Ms. Orton home to her family?”