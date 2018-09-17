GARY — A Gary mother claimed she "squared off" with school employees after her 8-year-old son went missing Thursday from his school.
The mother, who The Times chose not to name because she hasn't been charged, called the newspaper and said she became angry because she felt not enough people were out looking for him. The boy was found safe a couple of hours later.
Officers responded with a K-9 to search for the child who was reported missing from his school about 2 p.m. in the area of Hemlock Avenue and North Grand Boulevard, police said.
The boy went missing after school staff notified his mother he had engaged in inappropriate behavior with a female student at Marquette Elementary School, 6401 Hemlock Ave., police said.
Initial police reports did not indicate the nature of the alleged inappropriate behavior, Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.
Marquette staff next contacted police at 3:26 p.m. after the mother of the missing child allegedly pushed down two staff members, kicked them both and repeatedly struck one of them, police said.
School staff told police the mother showed up at the school while students were being dismissed and was yelling and cursing in front of the children, Pawlak said.
An officer at the school at that time asked the mother for a piece of her son’s clothing to assist in the K-9 track. The mother handed the clothing to a relative, who then handed it to the officer.
The mother later confronted the principal, yelling and asking why more people weren’t looking for her child, police said.
The mother allegedly pushed the principal, causing the principal to fall to the ground, and kicked the principal, police said.
The mother said she "grabbed for the principal," but the principal closed the office door in her face. "I didn't touch her," the mother told a Times reporter.
Attempts to reach school officials for comment were not successful.
A second school employee attempted to intervene, and the mother allegedly pushed her down, sat on her and struck her multiple times, police said.
The mother said the school employee "squared off" on her as if she wanted to fight. The mother told The Times she hit the school employee first. She said she went "a little crazy" when she heard her son was missing.
Two more school employees pulled the mother off as the she allegedly continued to kick and stomp on the second employee, police said.
The mother proceeded to walk out of the building, where she was told her child had been found. She drove to Hemlock and Grand, picked up the child and drove away before police learned she allegedly assaulted the staff members, Pawlak said.
Police were at Hemlock and Grand at the time of the alleged assault, not at the school, he said.
Detective Sgt. William Fazekas is investigating the alleged assault on school employees. Anyone with information is asked to call him at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
If the inappropriate behavior between students requires further investigation, that case will be assigned to the Gary Police Department’s Juvenile Division, Pawlak said.
As of press time, the mother said she had not been contacted by anyone from the Gary Police Department.