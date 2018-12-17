MERRILLVILLE — As students entered the Merrillville Intermediate School cafeteria on a recent Tuesday, a few seats were already taken.
Merrillville Police Chief Joseph Petruch, Cpl. Barry Clanton and patrolmen Pavle Popovich and Nicholas Enyeart were sitting at a couple of different tables, but they weren’t there to eat.
Officers regularly visit with students during lunch periods as part of the lunch-with-a-cop program started by MIS Principal Kara Bonin.
Enyeart said police talk about anything the students have on their minds. Video games was a topic during his recent visit.
Popovich said the interactions can help the children become more comfortable with police. The positive relationships that are established help students understand they can turn to officers if they have a problem.
Bonin said lunch with a cop started a few weeks ago, and “it’s been going great” since then.
Officers visit the school on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week.
“The kids get so excited,” Bonin said.
Enyeart said he noticed that enthusiasm when he was in the MIS cafeteria.
“They flagged us over,” he said of the students he met with recently.
Bonin said lunch with a cop is part of the school’s emphasis to build a stronger relationship with the community.
Through that initiative, town officials have met with students during National Education Week programs.
MIS students also participated in the town’s recognition of municipal government day earlier this year.
Based on essays completed by students, children from MIS were selected to run a Town Council meeting and learn about government during that event.
On the first day of the current school year, Merrillville officials welcomed students as they walked into MIS.
Town Council President Richard Hardaway said he appreciates the opportunities Bonin has created for municipal officials to be involved at MIS, and he wants the town to participate in more Merrillville school activities.
“Education is a vital part of a community, especially a strong community,” Hardaway said.