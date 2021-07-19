 Skip to main content
Corn Roast returns to Crown Point
alert urgent

2019 Crown Point Corn Roast

Terri Hepler, of Crown Point, digs into an ear of corn June 7, 2019, during the annual corn roast at Bulldog Park.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — The annual Corn Roast presented by Purdue Federal Credit Union returns Aug. 27 and 28, bringing with it live entertainment, family fun, food and drinks and corn.

It's at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. The Corn Roast is hosted by the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce and has been an annual tradition in Crown Point for decades.

It opens at 5 p.m. Aug. 27 and runs until 11 p.m.

DJs at Work perform from 5-7 p.m. and family-friendly trivia and contests are from 5-6 p.m.

The PRX (Party Rock Xperience) takes the stage from 8:30-10 p.m. The beer garden opens at 5 p.m., and food vendors will be ready to serve a variety of favorites, including barbecue, pizza, sweet treats and more.

The corn roast starts at noon Aug. 28, running until 11 p.m.

Five Star DJ performs from 2-5 p.m. Jack Cunningham plays a selection of acoustic music from 6-7 p.m., and Sticky Scissors will take the stage from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

The beer garden opens at 4 p.m.

This year’s event also will feature Purdue Federal Credit Union’s experiential trailer and Jerry Ross, who is a NASA astronaut and Crown Point native.

Ross will be at the booth for a meet and greet from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 28; no fees are associated with the meet and greet.

Lindsey Kilty, community relations specialist for Purdue Federal Credit Union, said they excited to be the presenting sponsor of the corn roast.

"Stop by our experiential marketing trailer to learn more about the ins and outs of the credit union, play games and enjoy prizes as well as meeting Astronaut Ross," Kilty said.

Weather permitting, the splash pad will be open for children.

