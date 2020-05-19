Coronavirus deaths, positive cases continue to rise in Lake County

The Gary Health Department reported Monday that 559 residents have tested positive for coronavirus and 16 have died.

The East Chicago Health Department reported Monday that 252 residents have tested positive and seven have died.

The Lake County Health Department reported Tuesday the following number of positive cases in other communities: Hammond, 507, up 17 from the day before; Crown Point, 317, up two; Merrillville, 256, up four; Dyer, 208, up two; Hobart, 186, no change; Schererville, 132, up two; Munster, 119, up three; Highland, 77, up two; Griffith, 64, up five; "unknown," 56, up one; Whiting, 51, up one; St. John, 50, up two; Cedar Lake, 47, up one; Lowell, 41, no change; Lake Station, 35, no change; "other," 12, no change; Schneider, three, no change; and New Chicago, one, no change.

Total deaths in Lake County reported Thursday included Crown Point, 22; Hammond, 15; Munster, 12; Dyer, 10; Hobart, 10; Merrillville, nine; Lowell, four; Schererville, three; Highland, Griffith and Cedar Lake, two each; Whiting, St. John, Lake Station, one each.

Porter County reported four additional cases during the 24-hour reporting period, for a total of 420. Twenty-eight people remained hospitalized, while the total number who have recovered rose by 30 to 270, officials said.