Coronavirus has local health officials on guard after patient isolated in Porter County

"We would have the person affected provide us with all those with whom they have come in contact, and then we would contact them to find out if they are symptomatic. The idea is to isolate it," he said.

Robert Blaszkiewicz, communications and media relations specialist for Franciscan Health, which has hospitals and health centers in Crown Point, Brook, Dyer, Hammond, Michigan City and Valparaiso, said they are prepared for any cases.

"In response to the outbreak of coronavirus in China and increasing confirmed cases in the United States, Franciscan Health physicians, nurses and other clinicians have taken proactive measures should we receive patients suspected of having contracted the virus," Blaszkiewicz said.

"Stringent measures have been taken to monitor and screen patients who might have recently traveled outside of the country and potentially were exposed to the recently discovered virus. Infection control teams at Franciscan Health hospitals have implemented procedures with staff and have the necessary equipment to care for any patient with this illness or any other flu strains. This includes having protective barriers and isolation areas to protect staff and others from airborne exposure to the coronavirus."

