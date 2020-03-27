Coronavirus Q&A with Lake County's top health officer

When should I call a doctor? When should I go to the ER?

Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions like lung or heart disease or diabetes are at higher risk of developing more serious complications from COVID-19 and should seek care as soon as symptoms arrive, Vavilala said.

Go to the ER if you have difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or disorientation, and/or bluish lips or face, and call your primary care physician if you exhibit other concerning symptoms, she added.

“Please call the ER ahead of your arrival to receive the correct instructions to ensure your medical safety as well as that of the hospital staff,” she said.

How can I practice self-care and maintain my mental health during the statewide stay-at-home order?

“It's important for everyone to follow a schedule, even at home, in order to maintain some structure. Try to avoid excessive screen time. It’s OK to watch or read the news to stay updated on the current situation, but avoid watching it all day because doing so can cause undue stress and anxiety,” she said.