Coronavirus Q&A with Lake County's top health officer

CROWN POINT — National, state and local public health officials have repeatedly warned that not everyone who experiences dry cough, fever and breathing difficulty — the classic signs of COVID-19 — will get access to testing.
That makes it all the more critical that symptomatic people stay home, avoid close contact and rest to prevent the spread of coronavirus, said Lake County's health officer, Dr. Chandana Vavilala, a primary care physician.
Vavilala said sick people should wash their hands regularly with soap and warm water for 20 seconds; clip their nails close to the skin; cover their mouth when coughing; and avoid touching their own face.
They also should isolate as much as possible within the home — such as using a separate bathroom, she said.
Most of the people with mild symptoms are advised to stay home until they recover, she said.
“They usually recover with supportive care, and testing them will not change their treatment plan or impact their recovery. If symptoms worsen, they should contact their doctor, who may advise testing depending the symptoms,” she said.
Testing has ramped up considerably statewide, from only 12 tested as of March 6 to more than 4,650 total tested as of Thursday.
But local health officials say there still is not enough testing — at least yet — for everyone who experiences symptoms.
When should I call a doctor? When should I go to the ER?
Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions like lung or heart disease or diabetes are at higher risk of developing more serious complications from COVID-19 and should seek care as soon as symptoms arrive, Vavilala said.
Go to the ER if you have difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or disorientation, and/or bluish lips or face, and call your primary care physician if you exhibit other concerning symptoms, she added.
“Please call the ER ahead of your arrival to receive the correct instructions to ensure your medical safety as well as that of the hospital staff,” she said.
How can I practice self-care and maintain my mental health during the statewide stay-at-home order?
“It's important for everyone to follow a schedule, even at home, in order to maintain some structure. Try to avoid excessive screen time. It’s OK to watch or read the news to stay updated on the current situation, but avoid watching it all day because doing so can cause undue stress and anxiety,” she said.
“Call family and friends often and FaceTime or Skype if possible. Stay active by exercising regularly and maintain a healthy sleep schedule. Make sure to enrich your schedule with activities you enjoy or projects you might be passionate about, and clearly communicate with those you share a residence with during an extended period of isolation/quarantine. If you have a psychiatrist or therapist, please contact them for further instructions."
What if I’m still required to go to work? What can I do to protect myself?
Exercise health safety precautions: Wash your hands frequently; avoid touching the face with unwashed hands; and try to maintain a safe distance of 6 feet from co-workers if possible to avoid droplet transmission.
How is Lake County working with local hospitals on the COVID-19 response?
Lake County receives its national stock pile of emergency supplies, which is distributed to local nursing homes, home health agencies, dialysis centers, police officers and non-hospital employee physicians, she said.
“Everyone’s requirements are different, and we determine how to prioritize based on various levels of immediate need and the availability of our supplies. Lake County hospitals receive their own supplies directly from the Indiana State Department of Health in a separate process,” Vavilala said.
Nurses are fielding and making 400-plus phone calls daily — either by answering COVID-19 questions from the public or calling out to track active and potential cases, she said.
The nurses are also tracking all positive cases and their recent contacts to advise quarantine precautions, she said.
The emergency preparedness team is attending risk management meetings and making sure that emergency supplies reach the departments in need of them.
The county’s food safety department is still inspecting operating drive-thru restaurants and eateries with takeout to keep the food safety. The health department is working in conjunction with the infectious disease divisions of the hospitals, she said.
What if I have a pre-existing medical condition but no symptoms?
People with pre-existing conditions should make sure to take their prescribed medications regularly, receive medications by mail and avoid the pharmacy in-person when possible. They should stay active in the house, exercise or be active outdoors if the weather permits. Vavilala said it's OK to postpone regular checkups if the person doesn’t have any active health concerns, she said.
How can I maintain a clean environment inside the home?
Vavilala urges people to use disinfectant wipes to clean surfaces, and if wipes are not available, diluted bleach.
“Clothes should be washed daily with soap and water, but if you are unable to wash clothes daily, they should be placed in a laundry bag and tied and left in a separate bathroom used by the person with symptoms,” she said.
A bleach solution can be prepared by mixing 1/3 cup of bleach per one gallon of water or four teaspoons bleach per quart of water.
What would you say to people who still believe this is a hoax or believe public health experts have blown the COVID-19 outbreak out of proportion?
“The spread of the COVID-19 virus must be taken seriously by all members of the community due to its aggressive nature and severe medical consequences. It is vital that each and every one of us follow the advice of health care professionals, health departments and medical institutions. Even if someone only experiences mild symptoms, they may infect high-risk individuals, such as the elderly or immunocompromised persons, whose conditions could become fatal,” she said.
“We are all responsible for protecting our personal health as well as the health of our fellow community members and should do everything possible to reduce the spread of this infection."
Crown Point Square
Largely deserted by the Old Courthouse, Crown Point
Central Park Plaza Valparaiso
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point
Downtown Chesterton
Downtown Valparaiso
U.S. 30 in Schererville
Downtown Valparaiso
Valplayso in Valparaiso
Westchester Public Library in Chesterton
Ghost town
No thru traffic
Closed for business
Gallery
Main Street in Hobart
Broadway in Gary
Lake Station
IUN
Gary's Broadway
Highland's Highway Avenue
Shops on Main
Indiana lockdown
Growlers
Special delivery
Best Buy
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
