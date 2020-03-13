Coronavirus threat prompts Crown Point schools to close; here's what you need to know

Crown Point Community Schools is among the growing list of school districts closing its doors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Here's what you need know:

The district has had no positive COVID-19 results on any campuses as of Friday

Crown Point schools made the decision after closely monitoring the situation and consulting with medical experts

Before and after-school care at all elementary schools will be closed

Co- and extra-curricular activities, practices, games, and performances will be canceled

Free breakfast and lunch can be picked up by children who qualify from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 16-20 and March 30-April 9 at Crown Point High School, Jerry Ross Elementary Schools, MacArthur Elementary School or Timothy Ball Elementary School.

"Although we know this may cause challenges for our families, it is essential for us to prioritize health and safety by implementing our pandemic plans and doing everything we can to support our community throughout this quickly evolving health emergency," school leaders wrote in a letter Friday to the district.