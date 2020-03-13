Coronavirus threat prompts Crown Point schools to close; here's what you need to know

Crown Point Community Schools is among the growing list of school districts closing its doors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Here's what you need know:
- The district has had no positive COVID-19 results on any campuses as of Friday
- Crown Point schools made the decision after closely monitoring the situation and consulting with medical experts
- Before and after-school care at all elementary schools will be closed
- Co- and extra-curricular activities, practices, games, and performances will be canceled
- Free breakfast and lunch can be picked up by children who qualify from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 16-20 and March 30-April 9 at Crown Point High School, Jerry Ross Elementary Schools, MacArthur Elementary School or Timothy Ball Elementary School.
"Although we know this may cause challenges for our families, it is essential for us to prioritize health and safety by implementing our pandemic plans and doing everything we can to support our community throughout this quickly evolving health emergency," school leaders wrote in a letter Friday to the district.
"This measure to close schools is being implemented to slow the spread of the virus by social isolation and distancing. For this reason, it is encouraged that staff and students not go out into public spaces frequently or large gatherings during the closure time," the letter states.
District leaders said they will remain in close collaboration with federal, state, and local authorities during the closure. More information about COVID-19 is available at www.in.gov/isdh/28470.htm or www.cdc.gov/covid-19.
Anyone with questions or concerns regarding the coronavirus should contact a primary healthcare provider or the Lake County Board of Health at 219-755-3655.
The Indiana State Department of Health can be contacted at 317-233-7125 or after-hours at 317-233-1325.