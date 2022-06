Coroner identifies Crown Point man killed in crash at intersection of US 231, I-65

CROWN POINT — Authorities have identified a man who died in a fatal crash at U.S. 231 and Interstate 65 in Crown Point on Thursday night.

John Petro III, a 29-year-old Crown Point resident, died in the wreck, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

A Medicolegal Death Investigation Team from the Lake County coroner's office was dispatched to the busy intersection where a silver 2003 Mitsubishi and a red 2018 Ford vehicle got into a crash on the evening of May 26.

Two others were injured in the crash, including a 42-year-old Kouts man and a 22-year-old Gary woman who suffered "multiple serious injuries."

The two vehicles collided when the Mitsubishi drove east on U.S. 231 and the Ford turned left at the traffic light to enter the northbound I-65 ramp, according to Crown Point police.

Petro III was pronounced dead at 10:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Indiana State Police, Crown Point Emergency Management and the Indiana Department of Transportation assisted Crown Point police and firefighters in responding to the crash at the I-65 247 exit, which resulted in long road closures.

