Coroner identifies drivers in fatal crash on I-65 involving Greyhound bus
Greyhound bus crash

Police responded to a crash near the 189 mile marker on northbound Interstate 65 early Friday afternoon. 

 Provided

WHITE COUNTY — The coroner's office has released the identity of the two people who died in a crash on Interstate 65 Friday.

The White County coroner’s office identified the deceased as Dayna Beck, 33, of Kentland, Indiana, and Nathan Fields, 30, also of Kentland.

The crash, which involved 50 people, occurred around 12:40 p.m. Friday near the 189-mile marker on northbound I-65, police said. 

A 70-year-old Valparaiso man was driving a Mazda Miata southbound on I-65 in the left lane when he drove into the right lane, sideswiping a Chevrolet Tahoe for unknown reasons, police said. 

The Miata went into a ditch on the west side of the southbound lanes of I-65, while Beck, the driver of the Tahoe, lost control and traveled across the median into the northbound lanes, police said. 

A Greyhound bus, driven by a 65-year-old man from Chicago, was traveling in the northbound left lane and collided with the Tahoe, hitting the passenger side, police said in a press release. 

Both the bus and the Tahoe came to a stop on the east side of the northbound lanes of I-65 in a ditch. 

Beck, the driver of the Tahoe, and Fields, the passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene Friday. 

Police said multiple passengers on the Greyhound bus suffered injuries that were reported to be not life-threatening, but one person with more serious injuries was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.

