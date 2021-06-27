Coroner IDs fatal train collision victims

EAST CHICAGO — The Lake County coroner's office released identities Sunday of three minivan occupants who died early Saturday after being struck by a train.

The deceased are all from East Chicago and include the driver, 36-year-old Pedro Trinidad, and passengers Flor Carillo, 38, and Evelyn Trinidad, 5. All sustained blunt force trauma in the crash, the coroner said.

East Chicago Police responded at 12:51 a.m. Saturday and located the 2005 Honda minivan with extensive damage about 200 yards west of the Euclid Avenue railroad crossing.

Despite police rendering lifesaving measures, Pedro and Evelyn Trinidad and Carillo died at the scene. The coroner pronounced all three dead around 3:50 a.m.

Three other passengers, all boys ranging from 7 to 10 years-old, were transported to area hospitals in critical condition, police said.

Surveillance video showed the minivan was northbound in the 4600 block of Euclid Avenue when it disregarded activated crossing lights and gates and was struck by the train. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

